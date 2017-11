Sales Education Foundation Publishes New Sales Research

Grants support academic research designed to benefit sales indsutry

Marty Holmes, Associate Director

Marty Holmes, Associate Director

-- The Sales Education Foundation has added two new entries to the list of grant supported sales research available through their totally redesigned website. A dedicated section titled simply "Sales Research" can be found under the heading of "Elevating Sales." The foundation hopes its support of sales research will help "bridge the gap between academia and industry."The non-profit foundation has awarded research grants on an annual basis since it's 2011 partnership with sales guru Neil Rackham was started. Most in the world of professional sales wcj and sales education know Rackham as the founder of Huthwaite and the author of the best-selling bookThe new papers focus on Evaluating Sales Training and Reacquistion Opportunities. This SEF-sponsored research helps promote collaboration between academic writing and industry implementation, a core value of the grant program.To learn more about SEF, the annual grant program and to read some of the research summaries visit the foundations new website: https://salesfoundation.org/