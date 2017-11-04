News By Tag
Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company Chooses QLAdmin Solutions for Policy Administration
Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company has chosen QLAdmin Solutions as their technology partner to implement the QLAdmin life insurance policy administration system in 2018.
"Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company is pleased to enter into this arrangement with QLAdmin to provide our company with an integrated policy administration system to upgrade our existing systems. We view this as an opportunity to enhance our customer service and to build toward the future." – Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company
In choosing QLAdmin Solutions, wcj Selected Funeral and Life Insurance gains more than a software vendor; they participate in a trusted business and technology partnership.
About SFLIC - SFLIC is a regional life insurance company that specializes in serving the small face amount policy market by providing funeral expense life insurance policies and products to fund prepaid funeral contracts. SFLIC has served a network of funeral homes for over 57 years. SFLIC is headquartered in Hot Springs, AR. www.sflic.net | 501-624-2172
About QLAdmin Solutions – QLAdmin Solutions Inc. is a software company of insurance experts that enables insurance providers to succeed in their markets. QLA has provided complete, end-to-end life insurance policy administration software since 1988. Today, over 45 insurance companies, fraternal benefit societies, and mutual companies trust their daily administration to QLAdmin. QLAdmin Solutions is headquartered in Austin, Texas. www.qladmin.com | 512-645-2990
Contact
Kat Correa, MBA, FLMI
***@qladmin.com
