Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company Chooses QLAdmin Solutions for Policy Administration

Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company has chosen QLAdmin Solutions as their technology partner to implement the QLAdmin life insurance policy administration system in 2018.

QLAdmin Supports the Entire Policy Lifecycle

Contact

Kat Correa, MBA, FLMI

***@qladmin.com Kat Correa, MBA, FLMI

End

-- QLAdmin Solutions is pleased to announce their newest client, Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Companies who partner with QLAdmin realize increased policy administration efficiencies, more automated processing, and faster time to market for new products and services."Selected Funeral and Life Insurance Company is pleased to enter into this arrangement with QLAdmin to provide our company with an integrated policy administration system to upgrade our existing systems. We view this as an opportunity to enhance our customer service and to build toward the future." – Selected Funeral and Life Insurance CompanyIn choosing QLAdmin Solutions, wcj Selected Funeral and Life Insurance gains more than a software vendor; they participate in a trusted business and technology partnership.- SFLIC is a regional life insurance company that specializes in serving the small face amount policy market by providing funeral expense life insurance policies and products to fund prepaid funeral contracts. SFLIC has served a network of funeral homes for over 57 years. SFLIC is headquartered in Hot Springs, AR. www.sflic.net | 501-624-2172– QLAdmin Solutions Inc. is a software company of insurance experts that enables insurance providers to succeed in their markets. QLA has provided complete, end-to-end life insurance policy administration software since 1988. Today, over 45 insurance companies, fraternal benefit societies, and mutual companies trust their daily administration to QLAdmin. QLAdmin Solutions is headquartered in Austin, Texas. www.qladmin.com | 512-645-2990