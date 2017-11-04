News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Emerging Beauty Brand, Bubble Pop Beauty Expands Its Product Line
Bubble Pop Beauty expands its product line to include refreshing shower gels, sugar scrubs, and spray lotions.
• Hydrate my Soul Spray Lotion (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/
• Oh So Fresh Shower Gel (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/
• Pretty Glam Shower Gel (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/
• Love Me Free Mini Sugar Scrub (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/
• Relax Baby Sugar Scrub (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/
• Sexy the Natural Way (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/
Christina Crawford is the President of Bubble Pop Beauty, LLC, an Atlanta-based, e-commerce hair and skincare brand designed for young female consumers. Before launching Bubble Pop Beauty, she held senior-level positions in marketing, branding, and promotions at various corporations for more than 13 years.
She holds a BA in Communications from New York University and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology. Originally from Washington D.C., Crawford currently lives in Atlanta. She is an avid reader and loves to travel, cook, exercise, and most importantly, spend time with her family.
Website: BubblePopBeauty.com
Contact
Bubble Pop Beauty
***@creativedevelopmentagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse