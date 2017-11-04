 
Industry News





Emerging Beauty Brand, Bubble Pop Beauty Expands Its Product Line

Bubble Pop Beauty expands its product line to include refreshing shower gels, sugar scrubs, and spray lotions.
 
 
ATLANTA - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- BubblePopBeauty.com launches six more products in time for the holiday season. Made from high-quality ingredients, all of the products in the new collection are made in the United States and include:

• Hydrate my Soul Spray Lotion (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/products/hydrate-my-soul) - An amazing satin-like finish body lotion mist that is enriched with a blend of essential oils to moisturize and condition for luxuriously soft skin.  ($19.99)
• Oh So Fresh Shower Gel (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/products/oh-so-fresh-shower-gel-essential-oil-blend) - A rich luxurious bath and body wash blended with an essential oils blend. ($19.99)
• Pretty Glam Shower Gel (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/products/pretty-glam-shower-gel) - A rich luxurious bath and body wash blended with an essential oils blend.  Refreshing floral scent. ($18.00)
• Love Me Free Mini Sugar Scrub (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/products/love-me-free-mini-sugar-scrub) - A luxurious sugar scrub made with a blend of essential oils.  The scrub is designed to nourish and protect the skin while gently exfoliating for a softer, smoother appearance. ($9.99)
• Relax Baby Sugar Scrub (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/products/relax-baby-sugar...) - A luxurious sugar scrub made with a blend of essential oils.  The scrub is designed to nourish and protect the skin while gently exfoliating for a softer, smoother appearance. ($9.99)
• Sexy the Natural Way (https://www.bubblepopbeauty.com/products/sexy-the-natural...) - A luxurious face and body sugar scrub made with bamboo and raspberries. The bamboo heals and tones the wcj skin, while the organic aloe vera, essential oils, and raspberries draw toxins out of the skin.  This scrub nourishes and protects the skin while gently exfoliating for accelerated cell turnover.  Made up of a 70% Organic Blend. (19.99)

Christina Crawford is the President of Bubble Pop Beauty, LLC, an Atlanta-based, e-commerce hair and skincare brand designed for young female consumers. Before launching Bubble Pop Beauty, she held senior-level positions in marketing, branding, and promotions at various corporations for more than 13 years.

She holds a BA in Communications from New York University and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology. Originally from Washington D.C., Crawford currently lives in Atlanta. She is an avid reader and loves to travel, cook, exercise, and most importantly, spend time with her family.

Website: BubblePopBeauty.com

