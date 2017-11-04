News By Tag
Contenders in the 23rd Annual KOSBE Awards Are Announced
The 2017 KOSBE Awards Contenders, in no particular order are:
§ PRO Tint Kingsport – Automotive Window Tinting (Kenneth Jackson)
§ Beyond Engagement – Social Media Solutions (M. Valentina Escobar Gonzalez)
§ Shipshape Solutions - Professional Organizing (Angie Hyche)
§ Perserbid – Online Platform for Homeowners and Contractors (Edwin Williams)
§ Taylormade Barbershop – Barbershop (Micah Taylor)
§ Zion Marine Inc. – Commercial Diving & Marine Construction (Lori Templeton)
§ Faces by Ren – Makeup & Body Paint Studio (Ren Allen)
§ Olive Oil Divine – Gourmet Retailer (Shirley & Greg Mueller)
§ Me & K's - Food Truck (Melissa Gleason)
§ Beef 'O' Brady's – Sports Bar ( Sheree & Michael Austin)
§ Rowan Tree Care – Tree Care (Ed Sheffey)
§ Auntie Ruth's Doughnuts – Food Truck (Ruth & Roman Kauffman)
§ Morgan Tire Services – Tire Dealer & Repair Shop (Dale Patterson)
§ Petite Sweets – Bakery (Rachael Little – Holmes)
§ C & C Restoration Inc. – Restoration Services (Cory Martin)
§ Lotus Girl Towing – Towing Service (Tennille Shipley)
§ Fish Window Cleaning - Window Cleaning (Debbie Pencarinha)
§ 423 Cleaning – Cleaning Service (Jeff Allen)
§ Storybrook Farms –Bed & Breakfast | Event Venue (Diane Vogt, Brittany Jorgenson & John Vogt)
§ Rae Design – Graphic Design & Marketing wcj (Chelsie Rae Gregory)
§ High Rise Medical – Medical Supplies (Terry Ayers-Ryan)
§ Cassia's Salon & Spa - Beauty Salon (Angela Braan)
§ Medley Vegan & Vegetarian – Restaurant (Sam Nathan)
§ Flight Athletic Academy of Gymnastics Cheer & Dance – Gymnastics Center (Victoria Cunningham)
§ Sensational Seasonings – Food Products Supplier (Rob Batot)
§ Jackson Jones Construction – Contractor (Jamie Jackson)
§ Wilson Worley Attorneys at Law – Legal Services (Andrew T. Wampler)
§ Grip Outdoor Kingsport – Sports & Recreation (Craig Widner)
This year, contenders have a chance to be selected to receive bonuses including but not limited to: a professionally directed and produced video, new logo design or makeover, social media assistance, mobile app development, co-working space, and more.
One individual who is nominated by current contenders or past winners will be recognized with the small business Impact Award. Nominations are currently being accepted until November 15th at 3:00 PM.
Judges for this year's competition are Mr. Ernie Rumbsy, President of Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council; Ms. Angela Baker, Founder and President of Vipseen Magazine; Mr. Chris Boehm, President of Boehm Landscape Management; Mr. Mike Holt, Partner of Kaplan CFO Solutions; Ms. Cassandra Honaker, Owner of Millennium Auto Collision Repairs; and Mr. Keith Cunningham, Owner of The Bagel Exchange.
A reception will be held prior to the award ceremony starting at 6:00 PM, with live entertainment provided by JV Squad. Also, a live on-stage interview with past KOSBE Award Winners, Fred Cooper and Rick Jennings of Kingsport Book, will take place before the 2017 winners are announced. The interview will be conducted by Mr. Scott Robertson, Managing Editor of The Business Journal.
Current sponsors include Phil's Dream Pit, Cumberland Marketing, Millennium Auto Collision Repairs, Drive 2018!, Eastman Credit Union, Prendergast Construction Company, First Tennessee Bank, Knoxville TVA Credit Union, Pathway Lending, NETWORKS - Sullivan Partnership, GAAM Wealth Advisors, SunTrust Bank, Triten Insurance, Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, AdviCoach, East Tennessee Eye Care, Hillhouse Graphic Design, F & L Limo & Livery, Fanatics 101, Honda Kingsport, Bridge Pointe Real Estate and Auction, The Bagel Exchange & Oliver Coal Sales,
Media Sponsors include Vipseen Magazine, Times-News, The Business Journal, WJHL, and Holston Valley Broadcasting.
Event Partners are MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, and Lake Pointe Advertising.
About KOSBE Awards
Inaugurated in 1994, the Annual KOSBE Awards is the longest running and most recognized small business-focused awards program in the Tri-Cities area. To learn more, please visit www.kosbeawards.org.
About KOSBE
The mission of KOSBE is to be the go-to organization in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to start or grow their business, by acquiring or creating and developing the right tools and resources and cultivating the right partnerships.
To learn more, please call Aditi Bhave at 423-392-8811, or visit http://www.kosbe.org.
