November 2017
Ellis Insurance Agency to Participate in "Sport The Stache Challenge"

 
 
SAN ANTONIO - Nov. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- In honor of Movember, an annual event to raise awareness of men's health issues, EIA is partnering with J's Beard Essentials for the first annual "Sport The Stache Challenge", benefiting The Movember Foundation! Ellis has also introduced small business partner and agency friend, Jon Villanueva. Jon is the owner of J's Beard Essentials and a veteran beard care expert. He is this year's "Mo Judge" and "Stache Specialist". This contest will have a grand prize for both men and women.

The judging criteria are as follows:

1.    Density - How full the features of the facial hair are. A more dense beard is considered better than a sparse one.
2.    Size - Length is a consideration as long as the beard wcj compliments the overall look. A long brittle beard shouldn't beat a well-groomed, shorter beard.
3.    Healthiness - The beard form looks healthy like it should.
4.    Personal Style - How well their beard compliments their facial structure. This includes the presentation of the beard.
5.    Tidy - How clean their edges look. This includes an overwhelming amount of split ends.

Anyone can enter the Sport The Stache Challenge by emailing info@ellisinsure.com or post on Ellis Insurance Agency's Facebook or Instagram pages with pictures of one's best facial hair (past, present or digital) with the hashtags "#SportTheStacheChallenge" and "#Movember" as well as a name for said facial hair.

For more information, visit http://ellisinsure.com/movember-challenge/.

Ellis Insurance Agency
15335 San Pedro
San Antonio, TX 78232
Phone: 210-979-9000
Website: www.ellisinsure.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EllisInsure/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ellisinsurance/

Ellis Insurance Agency
***@ellisinsure.com
Source:Ellis Insurance Agency
Email:***@ellisinsure.com
