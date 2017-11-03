News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ellis Insurance Agency to Participate in "Sport The Stache Challenge"
The judging criteria are as follows:
1. Density - How full the features of the facial hair are. A more dense beard is considered better than a sparse one.
2. Size - Length is a consideration as long as the beard wcj compliments the overall look. A long brittle beard shouldn't beat a well-groomed, shorter beard.
3. Healthiness - The beard form looks healthy like it should.
4. Personal Style - How well their beard compliments their facial structure. This includes the presentation of the beard.
5. Tidy - How clean their edges look. This includes an overwhelming amount of split ends.
Anyone can enter the Sport The Stache Challenge by emailing info@ellisinsure.com or post on Ellis Insurance Agency's Facebook or Instagram pages with pictures of one's best facial hair (past, present or digital) with the hashtags "#SportTheStacheChallenge"
For more information, visit http://ellisinsure.com/
Ellis Insurance Agency
15335 San Pedro
San Antonio, TX 78232
Phone: 210-979-9000
Website: www.ellisinsure.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Ellis Insurance Agency
***@ellisinsure.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse