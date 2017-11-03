News By Tag
New Product Release Provides Object-Level Change Management for Wonderware System Platform 2017
Wonderware System Platform users can explore product features and experience real-world scenarios through the AutoSave for System Platform Online Demonstration Tool
AutoSave for System Platform supports Wonderware System Platform by providing change management for objects including graphics, templates, instances, and more. It enables users to:
• Remove Undesired Changes: The key to "undoing" an undesirable program change is to maintain a history of all revisions. With AutoSave for System Platform users can access and restore prior copies of objects which is essential in restoring plant applications quickly and correctly.
• Detect Differences in Versions: AutoSave for System Platform provides the ability wcj to compare any two versions of an object with detailed identification of changes.
• Gain Insight into Object Associations:
• Restore Object Changes Following a Galaxy Restoration: If a Galaxy becomes corrupted and must be restored from a backup, AutoSave for System Platform can provide object updates that occurred between the backup and the event.
AutoSave for System Platform version 3.02 supports Schneider Electric's System Platform 2017, powered by Wonderware, that has been designed to deliver a new standard for operational excellence for industrial organizations. Other enhancements include support for Windows 10, time saving improvements, expanded Galaxy error checking and reporting, and expansion of attribute compare selections.
The new AutoSave for System Platform Demonstration Tool can be accessed at www.autosave4systemplatform.com. Through this online demonstration, users can experience the features of the product in a self-directed format that enables them to see how the products works and its benefits. This product site also provides access to a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs), a product datasheet and an easy way to ask additional questions.
"System Platform 2017 is a fundamental step change in operational value for organizations of any scale that are striving for manufacturing standardization, empowerment and agility," said Rob Kambach, Product Manager, Wonderware System Platform. "AutoSave for System Platform extends that value with its ability to reduce downtime and system maintenance costs while permitting greater creative experimentation and idea testing during the design phase."
"MDT is excited to be able to offer the new AutoSave for System Platform Demonstration Tool to System Platform users," said Gary Gillespie, Vice President, MDT Software. "Now users can experience real world scenarios and review features at their own pace."
