Mencom Corporation Offers Ethernet Switches for Harsh Environments

Mencom harsh environment industrial Ethernet switches series provide rugged solutions to manage hi-demanding advanced networks under the extreme temperature.

-- Minimum operating temperatures for the harsh environment Ethernet switches range from -20°C to +70°C. The unmanaged switches in this series feature up to 20 Fast Ethernet or Gigabit ports, Relay Outputs and Profinet Packet Prioritization while the managed switches feature features Profinet CC-B compatibility. The managed switches also provide flexible advanced network management features to maximize network performance and minimize down-times, such as ERPS/RSTP ring, VLAN, QoS, and trunking. Additionally, the Gigabit switches are MIL-STD (Military Standard) certified for shock, vibration, temperature and humidity performance, and extended operating temperatures from -40°C to +85°C.5 to 10 Fast Ethernet or Gigabit Ethernet ports, embedded Power over Ethernet (PoE) on selected models, and a variety of port configurations such as RJ45, SFP, and single- or multi-mode fiber opticsAtex Zone 2 certified for using them in well areas or mines with wcj a high risk of explosionA high degree of link redundancy, low control, and configurabilityDesigned to withstand strictest EMC requirements of compliance level 3 and level 4High-performance components guarantee a real-time packet switching, even on full loadHigh degree of security and Layer-3 switching capabilitiesReal-time packet routing based on the local network's IP address instead of MAC address of the destination deviceStrictest Industrial EMC protection in compliance with Level 3 and 4Please visit https:// www.mencom.com for more information.