Mencom Corporation Offers Ethernet Switches for Harsh Environments
Mencom harsh environment industrial Ethernet switches series provide rugged solutions to manage hi-demanding advanced networks under the extreme temperature.
- Unmanaged Harsh Environments Switches
5 to 10 Fast Ethernet or Gigabit Ethernet ports, embedded Power over Ethernet (PoE) on selected models, and a variety of port configurations such as RJ45, SFP, and single- or multi-mode fiber optics
Atex Zone 2 certified for using them in well areas or mines with wcj a high risk of explosion
- Layer-2 Managed DIN-Rail Switches
A high degree of link redundancy, low control, and configurability
Designed to withstand strictest EMC requirements of compliance level 3 and level 4
High-performance components guarantee a real-time packet switching, even on full load
- Layer-3 Managed DIN-Rail Switches
High degree of security and Layer-3 switching capabilities
Real-time packet routing based on the local network's IP address instead of MAC address of the destination device
Strictest Industrial EMC protection in compliance with Level 3 and 4
Please visit https://www.mencom.com for more information.
