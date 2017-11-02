 
News By Tag
* Ethernet Switches
* Internet Of Things
* Smart Factory
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oakwood
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Mencom Corporation Offers Ethernet Switches for Harsh Environments

Mencom harsh environment industrial Ethernet switches series provide rugged solutions to manage hi-demanding advanced networks under the extreme temperature.
 
 
Harsh-Environments-Ethernet-Switches_100k
Harsh-Environments-Ethernet-Switches_100k
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ethernet Switches
* Internet Of Things
* Smart Factory

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Oakwood - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Products

OAKWOOD, Ga. - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Minimum operating temperatures for the harsh environment Ethernet switches range from -20°C to +70°C. The unmanaged switches in this series feature up to 20 Fast Ethernet or Gigabit ports, Relay Outputs and Profinet Packet Prioritization while the managed switches feature features Profinet CC-B compatibility. The managed switches also provide flexible advanced network management features to maximize network performance and minimize down-times, such as ERPS/RSTP ring, VLAN, QoS, and trunking. Additionally, the Gigabit switches are MIL-STD (Military Standard) certified for shock, vibration, temperature and humidity performance, and extended operating temperatures from -40°C to +85°C.

-          Unmanaged Harsh Environments Switches

5 to 10 Fast Ethernet or Gigabit Ethernet ports, embedded Power over Ethernet (PoE) on selected models, and a variety of port configurations such as RJ45, SFP, and single- or multi-mode fiber optics

Atex Zone 2 certified for using them in well areas or mines with wcj a high risk of explosion

-          Layer-2 Managed DIN-Rail Switches

A high degree of link redundancy, low control, and configurability

Designed to withstand strictest EMC requirements of compliance level 3 and level 4

High-performance components guarantee a real-time packet switching, even on full load

-          Layer-3 Managed DIN-Rail  Switches

High degree of security and Layer-3 switching capabilities

Real-time packet routing based on the local network's IP address instead of MAC address of the destination device

Strictest Industrial EMC protection in compliance with Level 3 and 4

Please visit https://www.mencom.com for more information.

Contact
Mencom Corporate
***@mencom.com
End
Source:Mencom Corporate
Email:***@mencom.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mencom Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share