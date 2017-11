Infinite Consulting Corp. Hires Philip Mok, CF APMP as Director of Capture

Mr. Mok brings over seven years of experience in the engineering, construction, and transportation industry to ICC, and will lead PM/CM business development efforts.

--, an MBE/DBE certified program and construction management consulting firm with offices in New York, NY and Houston, TX, is proud to announce the hire of, as Director of Business Development, serving directly under ICC President Eric Hirani, CCM, ADBIA. Mr. Mok joins ICC from, where he served as Marketing & Pursuit Manager.Mr. Mok brings more than 7 years of international, multidisciplinary experience in marketing, business development, communications, contracts, human resources, and project management to the role, and has performed in contract management roles on multiple multibillion-dollar projects, including the, andwcj projects.With a successful track record of leading pursuits of up to 9 figures for Fortune 500, ENR Top 100, and public sector clients, Mr. Mok will support business development efforts in ICC's core safety and quality management services and lead the expansion of ICC's PM/CM practice.For more information on ICC, visit our website at https://www.infiniteconsultingcorp.com