Infinite Consulting Corp. Hires Philip Mok, CF APMP as Director of Capture
Mr. Mok brings over seven years of experience in the engineering, construction, and transportation industry to ICC, and will lead PM/CM business development efforts.
Mr. Mok brings more than 7 years of international, multidisciplinary experience in marketing, business development, communications, contracts, human resources, and project management to the role, and has performed in contract management roles on multiple multibillion-
With a successful track record of leading pursuits of up to 9 figures for Fortune 500, ENR Top 100, and public sector clients, Mr. Mok will support business development efforts in ICC's core safety and quality management services and lead the expansion of ICC's PM/CM practice.
For more information on ICC, visit our website at https://www.infiniteconsultingcorp.com.
Contact
Philip Mok, CF APMP
Director of Business Development
***@infiniteconsultingcorp.com
