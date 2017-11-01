 
News By Tag
* Biotech
* Science
* Drug Control
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lorrach
  Baden-Württemberg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Protzek participates at Milipol Paris 2017, the leading event for homeland security

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Biotech
Science
Drug Control

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Lorrach - Baden-Württemberg - Germany

LORRACH, Germany - Nov. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The biotech company Protzek will be present at Milipol Paris between the 21st-24th of November. Held every two years, Milipol is world's leading event for homeland security professionals, receiving over 24,000 visitors from 143 countries.

Organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of Interior, Milipol provides a platform to share the latest trends and developments in all areas of the field of civil and national security including transport security, road safety, prison sector, law enforcement, border control, national defence.

During the event, Protzek will compete for the Innovation Awards with P.I.A.3, a unique point-of-care device for drug of abuse screening. In addition, the company will present other its latest range of cutting-edge biomedical innovations, including GreenLine, the first eco-friendly alternative to traditional drug testing.

Growing drug use and changing drugs laws pose new challenges for both civilians and law enforcement wcj workers, including the need for increased mobility, lower costs, higher precision and adaptability for a multitude of different environments and regulations.

Protzek invites visitors to test latest medtech devices for on-site drug screening, and share ideas on how we can all contribute to bringing safety to our streets, to the workplace, to public institutions and even at home, during Milipol Paris between the 21st-24th of November, at Protzek stand, S 119.

Mr Christoph Protzek, the Protzek founder, says: "When it comes to safety, there is no compromise on quality. For our clients, it is very important that the products comply with their local regulations. We have invested our best research and development efforts to ensure the highest quality standards and so to be the first brand our clients choose when it comes to drug testing solutions."

About Protzek

Protzek is a biotech company with over 16 years of experience in the development, production and sales of complete solutions for accurate drug detection. Protzek has branches in Germany, Switzerland and France, and affiliated sales partners in three continents. Its visual drug tests and mobile POC devices are appreciated by clients in private and public sector worldwide, for their ability to produce accurate and reliable quantitative results.

Press contact: Cristina Lauby, Marketing Coordinator Protzek Produits Médicaux, cristina.lauby@protzek.info
End
Source:Protzek
Email:***@protzek.info Email Verified
Phone:+40766310372
Tags:Biotech, Science, Drug Control
Industry:Biotech
Location:Lorrach - Baden-Württemberg - Germany
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Protzek Gesellschaft für biomedizinische Technik PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share