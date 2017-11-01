News By Tag
Protzek participates at Milipol Paris 2017, the leading event for homeland security
Organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of Interior, Milipol provides a platform to share the latest trends and developments in all areas of the field of civil and national security including transport security, road safety, prison sector, law enforcement, border control, national defence.
During the event, Protzek will compete for the Innovation Awards with P.I.A.3, a unique point-of-care device for drug of abuse screening. In addition, the company will present other its latest range of cutting-edge biomedical innovations, including GreenLine, the first eco-friendly alternative to traditional drug testing.
Growing drug use and changing drugs laws pose new challenges for both civilians and law enforcement wcj workers, including the need for increased mobility, lower costs, higher precision and adaptability for a multitude of different environments and regulations.
Protzek invites visitors to test latest medtech devices for on-site drug screening, and share ideas on how we can all contribute to bringing safety to our streets, to the workplace, to public institutions and even at home, during Milipol Paris between the 21st-24th of November, at Protzek stand, S 119.
Mr Christoph Protzek, the Protzek founder, says: "When it comes to safety, there is no compromise on quality. For our clients, it is very important that the products comply with their local regulations. We have invested our best research and development efforts to ensure the highest quality standards and so to be the first brand our clients choose when it comes to drug testing solutions."
About Protzek
Protzek is a biotech company with over 16 years of experience in the development, production and sales of complete solutions for accurate drug detection. Protzek has branches in Germany, Switzerland and France, and affiliated sales partners in three continents. Its visual drug tests and mobile POC devices are appreciated by clients in private and public sector worldwide, for their ability to produce accurate and reliable quantitative results.
Press contact: Cristina Lauby, Marketing Coordinator Protzek Produits Médicaux
