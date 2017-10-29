News By Tag
The GroovaLottos Receive 4 Grammy Nominations for Album "Ask Yo' Mama"
Cape Cod soul-funk-blues band receives Grammy nominations for 'Best Pop Performance", "Best Traditional R&B Performance" and "Best R&B Album" In Award's First Round.
"I received an invitation to join the Recording Academy and found out that I actually qualified to join 17 years ago. When you're an underground artist mainstream opportunities like this don't occur to you. It all seems kind of unreal when you hear that you're nominated, but wcj it becomes very real when you see your band on the ballot." - Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor
Following the album's May release, it was added into rotation on over 200 radio stations around the USA and Canada, and subsequently found it's way onto the Jam Band and RMR Charts. "Do You Mind...?" had been released in 2016 as a single and spent 41 weeks in the top ten of the Americana/ Indie Blues Charts. In August, "Ask Yo' Mama" was album of the week on BBC. The album has also become a favorite on numerous individual and curated playlists on Spotify streaming service.
"All of those hours in the studio, recording and mixing the project. As it began to take shape, I knew we had something special on out hands. We would get a mix, drop it onto a CD and go listen to it in Mwalim's car. If it sounded good there, we knew it was right."- Eddie Ray Johnson
With Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor as the resident songwriter, and Mwalim and Eddie Ray Johnson as a production team, The GroovaLottos are a self-contained musical production unit, and the proof is in the tracks. During the winter, you can find The GroovaLottos hosting their Phunk Parties anf Soul Sessions around New England. The next Phunk Party is on November 18th at the WOMR Schoolhouse in Provincetown, MA; and November 25th will be the next Soul Session at the Dedham Square Coffeehouse.
For more info, visit www.TheGroovaLottos.com
