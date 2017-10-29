News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Writers Group Resumes Meetings After Nor-Cal Fires, With Session on Crafting Believable Characters
The Writers Resource Center will resume its meetings with a session on how to write believable characters. The group cancelled its last seminar due to the Northern California fires.
"We're happy that the air quality has improved enough for our group to start meeting again," says WRC Founder Janie P. Bess. "We are still praying for all the people who suffered loss as a result of the fires and wishing them the best as they go on with their lives."
The meeting is part of WRC's Developing Authors wcj Series and is open to anyone interested in becoming a writer or improving their work. Classes include lecture, discussion, writing exercises and critique. Participants must bring their own writing materials or electronic devices and arrive early for best seating.
For more information on this workshop and other WRC activities or how to become a member, please visit the group's website at www.wrcnoca.com.
About the Writers Resource Center
The Writers Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2003 by Janie P. Bess, an author, independent publisher, recipient of a California state honors award from former Assembly Member Susan Bonilla, and member of the National Association of Professional Women. WRC has members located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and the nation. It offers resources for both the aspiring and accomplished writer, including workshops, presentations at local, regional and national conferences, and information on how to find an agent or publisher. It is an affiliate of the Independent Book Publishing Association (IBPA), a national organization that provides an array of services to self publishers and independent publishing companies. For more information on WRC, please visit www.wrcnoca.com.
#
Contact
Writers Resource Center
***@tlwpublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse