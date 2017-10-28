News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Radius Mobile Apps Now Offers Progressive Web Apps
For the remainder of 2017, Radius will wcj offer an introductory special for small businesses and real estate agents who get their progressive web app projects started before the end of the year. For only $299 and $29.95/month, Radius Mobile Apps will design and develop a basic customized progressive web app for your small business or real estate business. They will also train your business on how to utilize your PWA to send push notifications, make changes to the PWA, etc...
To see how a native app differs from a progressive web app, see the video below:
https://youtu.be/
For more information on progressive web apps, visit http://www.radiusmobileapps.com/
Contact
Radius Mobile Apps
424-262-6131
***@radiusmobileapps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse