Radius Mobile Apps Now Offers Progressive Web Apps

PWA 299 Ad Filled

Contact

Radius Mobile Apps

424-262-6131

***@radiusmobileapps.com Radius Mobile Apps424-262-6131

End

-- Radius Mobile Apps, a mobile app development company, now offers progressive web apps. Understanding that small businesses may not want a native mobile application, Radius Mobile Apps found an alternative in progressive web apps. While introduced in 2015 by Google, PWAs have gained popularity this year. This technology allows PWAs to deliver an app-like experience on your browser. It feels like a native app due to the use of an app-shell that provides app-style navigations and gestures.For the remainder of 2017, Radius will wcj offer an introductory special for small businesses and real estate agents who get their progressive web app projects started before the end of the year. For only $299 and $29.95/month, Radius Mobile Apps will design and develop a basic customized progressive web app for your small business or real estate business. They will also train your business on how to utilize your PWA to send push notifications, make changes to the PWA, etc...To see how a native app differs from a progressive web app, see the video below:For more information on progressive web apps, visit http://www.radiusmobileapps.com/pwas.