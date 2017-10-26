 
News By Tag
* Solar Trackers
* Solar Mounting
* Solar Racking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Youngstown
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726

Solar FlexRack to Attend MnSEIA Midwest Gateway to Solar Conference 2017

Solar FlexRack will join more than 300 attendees at Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association's (MnSEIA)
 
 
Solar FlexRack Installed in a Community Solar Garden
Solar FlexRack Installed in a Community Solar Garden
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Solar Trackers
* Solar Mounting
* Solar Racking

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Youngstown - Ohio - US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative product and solutions leader in solar mounting and solar trackers, will attend the fourth annual MnSEIA Midwest Gateway to Solar Conference in Minneapolis. The conference will take place November 14th & 15th, 2017.

Steve Daniel, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Solar FlexRack said, "Minnesota's clean energy policies combined with federal incentives have grown solar capacity in the state from 266 MW in 2016 to 552 MW today (according to GTM Research) with over 2,872 employed in the state's solar industry. We support MnSEIA and these types of events that not only educate and inform us about the regional solar market, but continue to help grow the industry and local jobs."

Solar FlexRack will join more than 300 attendees at the MnSEIA conference this year. They will be promoting their newest solar tracker, TDP 2.0 with advanced BalanceTrac technology that enables increased energy yields in solar projects. The Solar FlexRack team, including Sasha Honsl, Solar FlexRack's wcj Director of Business Development, will attend the conference with solar industry practitioners from all over the country to take part in educational sessions and networking events presented by influential leaders in the solar community.

About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar trackers in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, please visit www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack/?fref=ts) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-flexrack/).

To schedule a meeting (http://solarflexrack.com/about/events/) during the MnSEIA conference with Solar FlexRack, visit the Events page of our website.

Media Contact
Maureen McHale
8883808138
***@hiremaureen.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hiremaureen.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Trackers, Solar Mounting, Solar Racking
Industry:Energy
Location:Youngstown - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Solar FlexRack News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share