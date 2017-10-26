Solar FlexRack to Attend MnSEIA Midwest Gateway to Solar Conference 2017

News By Tag
Steve Daniel, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Solar FlexRack said, "Minnesota's clean energy policies combined with federal incentives have grown solar capacity in the state from 266 MW in 2016 to 552 MW today (according to GTM Research) with over 2,872 employed in the state's solar industry. We support MnSEIA and these types of events that not only educate and inform us about the regional solar market, but continue to help grow the industry and local jobs."
Solar FlexRack will join more than 300 attendees at the MnSEIA conference this year. They will be promoting their newest solar tracker, TDP 2.0 with advanced BalanceTrac technology that enables increased energy yields in solar projects. The Solar FlexRack team, including Sasha Honsl, Solar FlexRack's wcj Director of Business Development, will attend the conference with solar industry practitioners from all over the country to take part in educational sessions and networking events presented by influential leaders in the solar community.
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar trackers in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, please visit www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
