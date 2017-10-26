 
OxyLure.com Announces Release Of Oxygen Powered Fishing Lure

The Oxy Group, LLC. is proud to announce the release of The OxyLure - The Oxygen Powered Fishing Lure. Catch More Fish - Faster!
 
BURNSVILLE, Minn. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Catch More Fish - Faster!

If you enjoy fishing, then The OxyLure is the only fishing lure you will ever need. Simple to use. From Beginner to Pro.

You only need one lure in your tackle box - The OxyLure! A unique lure that takes the hassle out of fishing with live bait. No more trips to the bait store! A unique, aluminum design with a scent that drives fish crazy. You will catch more fish than ever before!

Don't put off fishing any longer. Fishing with wcj The OxyLure is an entirely new experience you won't want to miss out on.

Just fill The OxyLure with our specially scented oxygen formula and cast into the water. The fish will come to you!

Teaching a young child to fish? There is no better way than The OxyLure to teach a kid to fish. They will love the bubbling action of the lure and will certainly love the fish they catch.

It really is that easy.

NO MORE LIVE BAIT! You will never need to use live bait again. No more worms, leeches or minnows.

The OxyLure has just been released on KickStarter. Be one of the first to own an OxyLure!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/831282783/oxylure-ox...

