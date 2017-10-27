News By Tag
Baltimore agency BANY reopens its doors to more than just modeling
From 2010 to 2012 BANY furnished clients from Baltimore to New York with talent, while creating workforce opportunities for selected registrants. With the demand of previous events running alongside BANY, it was difficult for the organization to create a separate funnel to manage the brand representation requests received. In order to continue to provide the client satisfaction expected, the decision to step back, regroup, and relaunch BANY was favorable. The critical decision of BANY's future made it mandatory for BANY to go into hiatus mode until the re-organizational phases were complete.
"As the director of this program, it is necessary to sometimes step back and view the entire picture of the organization. This type of visualization is critical wcj to maintain the type of service BANY provides to its supporters and talent. These changes were required to satisfy the needs of our supporters and provide workforce development opportunities for qualified talent. As the director of this program, I am excited to return back into this sector of the industry stronger and ready to serve the arts community," stated Nixon.
BANY, is the workforce development division of the Fashion Umbrella Foundation for qualified talent interested in providing brand representation to supporters. This department will also provide marketing training for its audience members through workshops.
For more information about BANY visit www.thebanyagency.com or send a message to model@thebanyagency.com.
