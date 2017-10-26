News By Tag
Tavis Smiley Brings 'Death Of A King: A Live Theatrical Experience' to Atlanta!
Original Compositions Performed by Renowned Jazz Pianist: Marcus Roberts
"Death Of A King: A Live Theatrical Experience (DEATH OF A KING)", sponsored by Walmart, brings together elements of visual imagery and live music with eloquent prose, declaring the truth of the impact that one man's integrity and strong faith in humanity had on the American people, and people across the globe– a truth as timely today as it was 50 years ago. Smiley narrates this joyful tribute that tells the little-known story of Dr. King's final year. Against all the odds and with his popularity in deep decline, King summoned the courage, conviction, commitment and character, to bring a message of peace, equality and justice to a bitterly divided nation. "My study of King's pivotal role in the history of this country has never stopped. Over the years, I have spoken with his most important critics, chroniclers, and defenders," states Smiley. "I was privileged to enjoy a rewarding friendship with Coretta Scott King, whom I interviewed many times."
After decades of study, Smiley believes King has been misunderstood for many years, as he states, "I further believe that misunderstanding is robbing us of the essence of his character and crusade. Ironically, his martyrdom has undermined his message." With the current political climate, Smiley aims for DEATH OF A KING to help reunite America. "DEATH OF A KING represents a narrative shift that's not just about the normal discussion of left versus right and conservative versus liberal, but really a reset of our deepest wcj values," states Smiley. "Fifty years after King's death, the issues of racism, poverty, and the inherent immorality of this nation's unchecked militarism are more pressing than ever. And if, as we relive these last excruciating months in his life, we are made to understand that his mission remains unfulfilled—
Joining Smiley will be renowned jazz pianist and composer, Marcus Roberts (the genius of modern piano) performing original compositions, and Tony Award-winning Broadway and film director Kenny Leon (A Raisin In The Sun, The Mountaintop, August Wilson's Fences) who will serve as Creative Consultant for this production. Tickets for the Atlanta show, will go on sale on Friday, November 3, 2017, at 10am.
About the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre:
The mission of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is to operate as a world-class facility, creating diverse cultural, educational and entertainment experiences that will promote accessibility to the arts; foster community partnerships that unify the region in support of the arts; fulfill the highest expectations of patrons, performers and employees; stimulate quality economic growth; and inspire individuals to continually increase their knowledge, patronage and financial support of the arts. www.cobbenergycentre.com
