The iBarcoder 3.9.3, released, new features added, important improvement made

The iBarcoder version 3.9.3, one of the most popular mac barcode software is released. The product supports more then 40 barcode types such as QR Code, UPC, ISBN, EAN13, GS1-128, SSCC-18 and GTIN-14.

-- Cristallight Software has released theCristallight Software announced the release of the iBarcoder 3.9.3, the mac barcode generator software for MacOS X. Since 2004, the iBarcoder is the one of the most popular barcode maker and label generator tools on the market. The product supports more then 40 barcode symbologies, the most popular ones are QR Code, ISBN, UPC, EAN, CodaBar, Code128, Code39, Code93, MSI, PostNet, GS1-128, SSCC-18, GTIN-14, GS1-Databar, and DataMatrix. the iBarcoder advantages are barcode live preview feature, saving and modifying barcodes using various settings intrinsic to a certain barcode symbology, built-in advanced tools for barcode customization, and more.Not only barcodes can be used, add text objects, graphics, images, shapes, and set patterns of any font, color or rotation to your labels.The powerful Sequential feature allows to set the sequence in which barcodes and text objects are printed or exported with iBarcoder. Sequential data for these objects can be either created automatically using user defined increments, like counter, or imported from text and Excel Workbook files. The iBarcoder integration with Contacts (Apple Address Book), makes it possible to encode personal data as QR Code and DataMatrix 2D barcodes either as a plain text, or vCard, meCard, xCard, and other data templates.The iBarcoder is affordable, innovative, and high quality professional mac barcode generator. It has a simple and intuitive interface, and makes easy and quick the process of creating and exporting barcodes as vector or raster image files, printing barcoded labels. No special skills, or knowledge are wcj necessary, so anyone can start using it practically in no time. Lifetime license with free updates, and free tech support means no costly software or equipment upgrades.- export barcodes in CMYK colorspace improved,- sequential barcodes from Excel workbook file fixed,- import data from Contacts for QR Code fixed,- QR Code, ISSN barcodes rendering improved,- human readable text positioning and rendering changed, and- more..The iBarcoder 3.9.3 requires Mac OS X 10.7 or later, and costs $49.95, (includes the lifetime license with upcoming free upgrades), and free tech support.Visitfor details