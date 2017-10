HRC UK Promotes Clinical Research & Training in Souh East Asia

UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched an Aggressive Campaign to Promote Clinical Research and Training Programs in South East Asia ;especially in Thailand,Vietnam,Cambodia ,Laos,Indonesia,Myanmar,Philippines,Malaysia etc

Contact

Helix Research Center Ltd

***@helixresearchcenterworld.com Helix Research Center Ltd

End

-- It is a known fact Post Great Recession 2007-2009 ,the Pharmaceutical ,Medical Device ,Biotechnology,Cosmetic,Food & Nutritional Research and Development companies became more Budget Conscious ,but are aware of the need to ensure Strict Adherence to Guidelines and Regulations Governing Biomedical Research ,and complete the Pre Clinical ,Bioavailability/Bioequivalence,Phase 0 to III Studies within Timelines to meet the growing demand for Medical/Clinical Supplies from the Distributors and Consumers.The current value of Global Clinical Research Industry is USD 65 Billion+ and it is expected to increase to USD 125 Billion+ by 2020.Currently 70%+ Clinical Trial Market is in the Western World and remaining in the rest of the World .Experts believe South East Asia is most favored Destination for Global Clinical Trials after the United States as there is a huge Patient Population ,well Trained ,Enthusiastic Medical Community capable of compleing the studies within Timelines and highly responsible Regualtory bodies aware of the importance of Expedited Reviews to Approve Investgational New Drug Applications (INDs) and New Drug Applications (NDAs).Obviously Clinical Trial Sponsors are more comfortable to place the Studies in South East Asia as the Clinical Trial budget is much less when compared with North American ,European and even other Emerging and Frontier Markets .Being wcj aware of all these facts and with a Vision to conduct Global Clinical Trials in ASEAN/South East Asian countries ,UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched a Campaign to actively promote Pre Clinical ,BA/BE and Phase 0 to III CRO services in this region.Since Skilled workforce is required to handle Global Clinical Trials ,Helix is actively promoting Clinical Research Professional Development Programs as well among Life Scences aspirants and working Professionals .Helix had launched TransWorld CRO and SMO Alliance a decade ago and is already associated with several local Contract Research Organisations ,Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs .However,Helix is looking for more Strategic Alliances to promote Scientific as well as Therapeutic Research .Helix is also providing CRO ,Site Identification and Sponsor,CRO,SMO,Ethics Committe Auditing services.Helix is actively exploring Collaborations with Public Sector Organisations ,Universities ,Training Institutions to promote Short Term Clinical Research Certificate Courses and launch Degree Programs in Clinical Research .Some of the Clinical Research Certificate Programs being conducted by Helix are as follows:1.Clinical Research Associate Program2.Clinical Research Investigator Program3.Clinical Research Coordinator Program4.Clinical Data Management Program5.Quality Assurance Program6.Research Nurse Program7.Regulatory Affairs Program8.Pharmacovigilance Program9 Biostatistics Program10.Ethics Committe Training Program11.GCP Trainer's Training Program12.Pharmaceutical Marketing and Mangement ProgramThe Methods of delivery of Clinical Research Professional Development Programs being promoted by Helix Research Center Ltd are Online and Onsite and the Trainers are Senior Professionals with vast experience in the Global Clinical Research arenaHelix is also engaged in Contract Manufacturing of Investigational Products ,Packaging ,Labeling ,Storage ,Distribution ,,Logistics ,Clinical Trial Comparators Supply ,Collection and Shipping of Clinical Trial Tissue samples.Helix is always keen to explore Public Private Partnerships to promote Reseach and Developmnt and to Organise International Conferences ,promote Preventive and Curative Healthcare .