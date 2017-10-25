Witness Johnny Blang's Revolution in Hip Hop by Listening to "You Lit" on Soundcloud

Johnny Blang has come up with his new track "You Lit" on Soundcloud. If you want to know what new wave in hip hop genre is, then listen to this track on Soundcloud.

Johnny Blang

End

-- The late '70s witnessed a social-political movement supported by music. It was named hip hop which was accompanied by some musical form of vocal delivery called rapping. Since then it has been proving its uniqueness to the world. The beats, rhymes, as well as the dances, fashion and graffiti – hip hop has its own style. Every hip hop artist is also distinctive like the genre itself. Their contribution to make the genre what it is today is undeniable. Everyday hip hop is giving birth to new artists. The young generation is very keen towards this genre. One such young hip hop artist of this age is Johnny Blang. His new hip hop track "You Lit" has succeeded in grabbing the attention of many.Johnny Blang was born and brought up on the south of Minneapolis. He is now residing in Atlanta. Though hip hop, but his songs are bringing in new wave to the musical industry. His brand new track "You Lit" is no exception. The way he has started the track is really remarkable. The backed up music is quite trippy throughout the song. The song is just perfect to do some groove, to tap your feet. This groovy track has the essence of pop and club sound also. The soulful feeling has filled up this song with pure love of the fans. Through hip hop genre also, the musical industry is getting new wave by Johnny Blang's songs. This wcj song is featuring A1 Billionaire produced by Edimah. Tune into Soundcloud to groove with it.Johnny Blang is making revolution in hip hop genre. He is showcasing different style of this genre through his songs. "You Lit" is one of those new wave hip hop music combined with pop. Soundcloud is giving you the opportunity to listen to this awesome track. So don't miss out the track.