Former NFL Player Launches Global Consulting Firm

Larry Stevens Jr

Contact

Larry Stevens Jr- (Founder and CEO)

Stevens Strategic Solutions

8008874524

***@stevensstrategicsolutions.com Larry Stevens Jr- (Founder and CEO)Stevens Strategic Solutions8008874524

End

-- TRANSFORMATIVE NEW CONSULTING COMPANY ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH Stevens Strategic Solutions, LLC Positioned to Take Business Consulting to Next LevelWashington D.C. (October 25, 2017) – Stevens Strategic Solutions, LLC (S3) is proud to announce the launch of its new global business operation. Poised to take the consulting business by storm, S3 was started to provide innovative business and financial solutions to its diverse clientele. The company's global headquarters is located in the Metropolitan D.C. area.Founded by former NFL star, Larry Stevens, Jr., Stevens Strategic Solutions, LLC offers a full array of business and sales services, including business and strategy development, business funding and credit, due diligence, crisis management and coaching and training. The company has an extensive and far-reaching business network that can assist in opening doors that others cannot. With premier-level partnerships in place with such global powerhouse corporations such as Microsoft, S3 is uniquely positioned to make an impact on your business and keep it moving wcj forward."Stevens Strategic Solutions is committed to delivering effective business development solutions for our clients by utilizing our executive relationships and strategic data to propel you beyond your goals," said Larry Stevens, Jr., CEO. "We pride ourselves on our ability to drive measurable results to help our clients move their business forward," he added.Stevens Strategic Solutions, LLC offers its services to clients nationwide and is available for projects immediately. For more information on Stevens Strategic Solutions, LLC, visit their website at www.stevensstrategicsolutions.com.About Stevens Strategic Solutions, LLC:Stevens Strategic Solutions, LLC is a global business consulting firm that delivers result-driven solutions to small and medium-sized companies worldwide. S3 specializes in helping their clients succeed by providing proven business development, funding and credit services, and sales strategies that will enable businesses to compete more effectively in the local and global marketplace. Connect with us on our website at www.stevensstrategicsolutions.com or via social media on LinkedIn and Twitter.