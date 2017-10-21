 
News By Tag
* Ambition 2017
* Penny Haslam
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hertford
  Hertfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Become a little bit famous atAmbition 2017

The keynote speaker for next month's Ambition conference is former BBC journalist Penny Haslam. She'll be showing how even a little of fame can have a positive effect on a business owner's bottom line.
 
 
ambition-logo-2017
ambition-logo-2017
HERTFORD, England - Oct. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Penny advocates that your ambition should be to become visible in order to stand out and get your business noticed. She will show you how to get exposure for what you do so you can stand head and shoulders above the rest and attract attention for your work, but without feeling like a show-off!

Interviewing business people for the BBC for two decades taught Penny the value of having a higher profile. She will be sharing these insights to the Ambition audience in an interesting, engaging, and entertaining way - she is very proud to have once been called 'a female Michael McIntyre who speaks to business'!

Sign up to Ambition 2017 now

Ambition 2017 is a community event for Hertfordshire SMEs. On 15 November, wcj SME owners, directors and managers will gather at The Spotlight in Hoddesdon to learn more about sales and marketing from some of the UK's leading experts. Tickets are still available and all the proceeds will be split between local charities Teens Unite and Isabel Hospice. For more information and to book, visit the Ambition 2017 website at www.ambition.events.

Contact
Sarah Wragg
***@cariadmarketing.com
End
Source:Ambition 2017
Email:***@cariadmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Ambition 2017, Penny Haslam
Industry:Marketing
Location:Hertford - Hertfordshire - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cariad Marketing Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share