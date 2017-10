Become a little bit famous atAmbition 2017

The keynote speaker for next month's Ambition conference is former BBC journalist Penny Haslam. She'll be showing how even a little of fame can have a positive effect on a business owner's bottom line.

-- Penny advocates that your ambition should be to become visible in order to stand out and get your business noticed. She will show you how to get exposure for what you do so you can stand head and shoulders above the rest and attract attention for your work, but without feeling like a show-off!Interviewing business people for the BBC for two decades taught Penny the value of having a higher profile. She will be sharing these insights to the Ambition audience in an interesting, engaging, and entertaining way - she is very proud to have once been called 'a female Michael McIntyre who speaks to business'!Sign up to Ambition 2017 nowAmbition 2017 is a community event for Hertfordshire SMEs. On 15 November, wcj SME owners, directors and managers will gather at The Spotlight in Hoddesdon to learn more about sales and marketing from some of the UK's leading experts. Tickets are still available and all the proceeds will be split between local charities Teens Unite and Isabel Hospice. For more information and to book, visit the Ambition 2017 website at www.ambition.events