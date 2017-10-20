News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stuart Kane Partner Shane Criqui Joins OCBF Board of Directors
The OCBF is a nonprofit organization committed to keeping at-risk youth in school, healthy and drug-free through education, counseling, mentoring, and family strengthening. The programs of OCBF – including SHORTSTOP, Higher Education Mentoring, STOP SHORT of Addiction, and Madres Unidas – empower Orange County youth and families to make positive choices, building the foundation for a lifetime of opportunity and success.
Mr. Criqui is a trial wcj attorney whose legal practice focuses on employment litigation (employer-side)
About Stuart Kane LLP
Stuart Kane LLP is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse