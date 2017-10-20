Stuart Kane Partner Shane Criqui Joins OCBF Board of Directors

 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Stuart Kane LLP is pleased to announce that partner Shane P. Criqui has been nominated and approved as a member of the Board of Directors of the Orange County Bar Foundation (OCBF). This impressive 40-plus member board is comprised of many of Orange County's top legal professionals and business leaders. Mr. Criqui previously served for several years on the Associate Board of Directors for the OCBF.

The OCBF is a nonprofit organization committed to keeping at-risk youth in school, healthy and drug-free through education, counseling, mentoring, and family strengthening. The programs of OCBF – including SHORTSTOP, Higher Education Mentoring, STOP SHORT of Addiction, and Madres Unidas – empower Orange County youth and families to make positive choices, building the foundation for a lifetime of opportunity and success.

Mr. Criqui is a trial wcj attorney whose legal practice focuses on employment litigation (employer-side), employment counseling, and business litigation. Mr. Criqui engages in aggressive yet practical legal representation to achieve client's objectives in litigation, as well as providing accurate and thoughtful counseling to clients regarding their legal, business, and employment needs. He has been selected as a 2015, 2016 and 2017 Southern California "Rising Stars" by Super Lawyers magazine.

About Stuart Kane LLP

Stuart Kane LLP is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/

