Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Cyber Security Career Site Announced

The cyber security news website AskCyberSecurity.com is pleased to announce the launch of a job search feature on the website.
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The cyber security news website askcybersecurity.com launched a job search feature on the existing website.  The new cyber security job board is targeted specifically toward IT professionals who are looking to make a career change by moving into the area of cyber security. It's also for those that are already in cybersec and want to change jobs or career paths.

In addition, to live job postings, the site will offer job descriptions, education requirements and tips for changing career paths. To use the job search, enter the title of the job desired and the city or region the candidate is interested in. Since the demand for cyber security professionals is overwhelming, candidates must enter a city or region to narrow down their job search by geography.

The area of cyber security is the fastest growing career path. There is a projected shortage of cyber security professionals as the demand for job candidates is expected to increase by ten times over the next ten years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of growth for jobs for information security professionals is projected to beat 37% from 2012 to 2022. This is much faster than the average for all other occupations.

The job board can be accessed at http://jobs.askcybersecurity.com The need for specialized IT professionals has been spurred on by the increase in the number of ransomware wcj attacks as well as successful data breaches. Hackers are believed to have broken into the 2016 US Presidential elections. Other infamous data breaches include the massive Equifax data breach and the Yahoo (now owned by Verizon) pair of hacks that exposed millions of email addresses. Both stories are available on the main news website

A video on computer security is available on your YouTube channel, click here to view it. www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYVjQ97HAIo

About AskCyberSecurity.com

Based in the Philadelphia area, https://askcybersecurity.com/ is a cyber security news website. It specializes in cyber security news, data privacy, legislation, and hacker news.

