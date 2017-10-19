News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sonorous Records Inc. To Release New EP From Chelsea Crites
Sonorous Records has scheduled a release date for a New EP from Chelsea Crites titled Dear Santa
In time for the holiday season this is a worldwide digital release. As a recording artist Chelsea Crites received rave reviews from all over the country being known for sharing the stage with the likes of Dallas Smith, Bobby Will, Deric Rutan, Tim Hicks, Beverly Mahood, Aaron Pritchett, Gil Grand and many more.
Chelsea has also performed pre show concerts for acts such as Alan Jackson, Ryan Laird, Johnny Reid, Carolynn Dawn John, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Eli Young, Colt Ford wcj and Eric Church. She has also appeared in several indie movie roles. Chelsea has been busy songwriting with musical legends like John Ellison who wrote the hit song 'Some Kind of Wonderful'
About Sonorous
Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene.
http://www.sonorousrecordings.com
Contact
Stephen Taub
***@sonorousrecordings.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse