 
News By Tag
* Chelsea Crites
* Christmas
* Holiday
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Sonorous Records Inc. To Release New EP From Chelsea Crites

Sonorous Records has scheduled a release date for a New EP from Chelsea Crites titled Dear Santa
 
 
Chelsea Crites Dear Santa
Chelsea Crites Dear Santa
TORONTO - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonorous Records Inc. is pleased to announce that a new EP by Chelsea Crites is ready to be released  November 2, 2017.  The EP titled Dear Santa contains six holiday favorites such as Winter Wonderland, Silent Night, How Great Thou Art, Please Come Home, Mary Did You Know and Merry Little Christmas.
     In time for the holiday season this is a worldwide digital release. As a recording artist Chelsea Crites received rave reviews from all over the country being known for sharing the stage with the likes of Dallas Smith, Bobby Will, Deric Rutan, Tim Hicks, Beverly Mahood, Aaron Pritchett, Gil Grand and many more.
     Chelsea has also performed pre show concerts for acts such as Alan Jackson, Ryan Laird, Johnny Reid, Carolynn Dawn John, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Eli Young, Colt Ford wcj and Eric Church. She has also appeared in several indie movie roles. Chelsea has been busy songwriting with musical legends like John Ellison who wrote the hit song 'Some Kind of Wonderful'

About Sonorous
     Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene.

http://www.sonorousrecordings.com

Contact
Stephen Taub
***@sonorousrecordings.com
End
Source:Sonorous Records Inc.
Email:***@sonorousrecordings.com Email Verified
Tags:Chelsea Crites, Christmas, Holiday
Industry:Music
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sonorous Records News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share