Sonorous Records Inc. To Release New EP From Chelsea Crites

-- Sonorous Records Inc. is pleased to announce that a new EP by Chelsea Crites is ready to be released November 2, 2017. The EP titled Dear Santa contains six holiday favorites such as Winter Wonderland, Silent Night, How Great Thou Art, Please Come Home, Mary Did You Know and Merry Little Christmas.In time for the holiday season this is a worldwide digital release. As a recording artist Chelsea Crites received rave reviews from all over the country being known for sharing the stage with the likes of Dallas Smith, Bobby Will, Deric Rutan, Tim Hicks, Beverly Mahood, Aaron Pritchett, Gil Grand and many more.Chelsea has also performed pre show concerts for acts such as Alan Jackson, Ryan Laird, Johnny Reid, Carolynn Dawn John, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Eli Young, Colt Ford wcj and Eric Church. She has also appeared in several indie movie roles. Chelsea has been busy songwriting with musical legends like John Ellison who wrote the hit song 'Some Kind of Wonderful'Sonorous Records Inc. is an independent music label. Offering full service benefits. We work with established artists as well as rising independent artists in all genres, seeking to break into the major scene.