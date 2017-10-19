 
Constance McBride
Royse Contemporary
Sculpture
Arts
* Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
"It's Nature's Way" the work of Constance McBride

 
 
"Flora"(Ode to Frida) by Constance McBride
"Flora"(Ode to Frida) by Constance McBride
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Royse Contemporary is excited to announce the solo exhibition of mixed-media artist Constance McBride entitled It's Nature's Way, featuring an impressive body of work highlighting the artist's interest in the cycle of life, the human form and the natural world. The exhibition will feature a selection of sculptures, pastel drawings, and paintings. When asked about her work McBride simply stated, "I work primarily with clay, it's made from decomposed granite and minerals of the earth and it holds memories," she goes on to say, "It's malleable and I like to think we are too; not without conviction but flexible enough to ride the waves of change and open enough to accept the results of them."

It's Nature's Way highlights a charismatic collection of work which the artist said is "inspired by living really close to the desert; it's an ever present influence on me. I'm intrigued by all the diverse vegetation - bits and pieces of debris are picked up and saved in my studio." McBride further elaborates that "the desert is continually expanding, contracting, and redefining itself; so are we, it's a shared pursuit of survival." McBride brilliantly sculpts the human form as well as nature in a unique and beautiful way, filled with symbolism and exquisite craftsmanship, states curator Nicole Royse, who goes on to say that "what I love most about McBride's work is her keen eye for detail, her graceful touch with the clay and her distinct voice that she is able to share through her strong imagery."

McBride was traditionally trained in the arts receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Arcadia University in Glenside, PA. She exhibits her work extensively around the valley at such places as the Mesa Arts Center, the Ice House, Five15 Arts Gallery, eye lounge and the monOrchid just to name a few. She recently exhibited at the Clay Studio National in Philadelphia, PA and in Beyond the Brickyard at the Archie Bray Foundation for Ceramic Arts in Montana. Her work has been represented at the Las Cruces Museum of Art, Udinotti Museum of Figurative Art and the Phoenix Art Museum. It has been featured in the International Platform Ceramics Now and in the book, Paperclay Art and Practice by Rosette Gault. McBride is a recipient of several awards including wcj a recent grant and exhibition from the Contemporary Forum, a support organization of the Phoenix Art Museum. She is active in the community teaching workshops and ceramic classes at Shemer Art Center.

The opening reception will take place Thursday, December 7, 2017 from 5-10pm coinciding with the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale. The evening will feature a brief talk by owner and curator Nicole Royse addressing the artist and her work, along with an opportunity to meet the artist.

It's Nature's Way will be on view through Saturday, December 30, 2017. Royse Contemporary is located in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 (located on the south side of Main Street just west of Marshall Way). Royse Contemporary is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday 10-1:30pm, Wednesday by appointment only, Thursday 4-10pm, Saturday 1pm-4pm, Sunday Closed. For more information about Royse Contemporary or for mentioned artists please visit roysecontemporary.com. Direct all media inquiries to owner, Nicole Royse Nicole@nicoleroyse.com or (602) 810-3449.

Nicole Royse, Owner/Curator
***@nicoleroyse.com
