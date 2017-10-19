Canadian Legacy Projects' Veterans Food Drive Goals Accomplished

Calgary Veterans Food Drive Changes Focus from food to all program offerings: housing, PTSD, mental health, employment and education

Contact

David Howard

***@eventgroup.ca David Howard

End

-- Canadian Legacy Project is happy to announce that with the success of their 2016 Veterans Food Drive and commitments already made by a number of schools, corporations and individuals for this year's event; we anticipate the Veterans Food Bank at the Calgary Poppy Bank will have the resources needed to help the veteran population they support. With this goal soon to be accomplished, Canadian Legacy Project will not be further promoting this year food drive and is asking Calgarians to support their 2017 Veterans Funding Drive. The Veterans Funding Drive will go to support all of the Canadian Legacy Projects programs which help our veterans in need."We have been overwhelmed with support for Canadian Legacy Projects Veterans Food Drive. We are confident that we will have excess food donations this year and have partnered with the Mustard Seed to make sure they receive food donations also, as they are feeding our homeless veterans daily. We will monitor the situation at the Calgary Poppy Funds Veterans Food Bank through wcj the remainder of this year and next, to make sure if the food bank needs are met."It is understood that many corporations, schools, and individuals have already began collecting food donations and these food donations are still being accepted at Crown Surplus which is located atin Inglewood. These donations will go to the Veterans Food Bank and to the Mustard Seed to help our veteran's homeless community. It is estimated that in Calgary there are over 160 homeless veterans and across Canada over 2,700.Last year through the Canadian Legacy Project's Veterans Food Drive, Calgarians helped raise over $170,000 in cash donations which was used to purchase food gift cards and filled four warehouses with food for the Veterans Food Bank, which is run by the Calgary Poppy Fund. One of the biggest supporters of the annual event was our local schools and their students. The Calgary Board of Education school board had sent out the event information to all of their schools and encouraged the faculty and students to raise funds and food. In exchange for this amazing support, The Canadian Legacy Project arranged for local veterans to visit the schools and give presentations. This tradition has continued this year and Canadian Legacy Project expects over 100 schools visits."While our food drive goal has been met, it is important to note that this is a trying time for many of our Canadian veterans. They are having a difficult time integrating back into civilian life. Many are unemployed and many are suffering with PTSD. Canadian Legacy Project is a charity run by volunteers and we want to ensure people who support this funding drive that their dollars will be going direct to those in need. Our goal is to raise over $500,000 to support our Canadian veterans in need "stated David Howard, President of The Canadian Legacy Project.Calgarians are being encouraged to support the Canadian Legacy Project 2017 Funding Drive by donating online at www.canadianlegacy.org or by sending a cheque to the Canadian Legacy Project Suite #900, 2424-4St SW. Calgary, Alberta. T2S 2T4. Tax receipts will be sent out for all donations over $20.