 
News By Tag
* Hire
* News Production and Automation
* Bitcentral
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019


Bitcentral, Inc. Appoints New Sr. Product Manager New Ventures Division

 
 
David Hemingway, Sr. Product Manager, New Ventures Bitcentral, Inc. 2017
David Hemingway, Sr. Product Manager, New Ventures Bitcentral, Inc. 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hire
* News Production and Automation
* Bitcentral

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Newport Beach - California - US

Subject:
* Executives

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc. (www.bitcentral.com) announced today that David Hemingway has joined the company as Sr. Product Manager in the New Ventures division. Hemingway will lead the development of mid and longer-term product solutions to meet the marketplace needs and demands of the evolving broadcasting industry. Hemingway comes with an excellent foundation as a forward-thinker, having a wealth of experience in related industries. He has been instrumental in leading groups across product development and production, creating advanced advertising and streaming solutions for companies such as COX Media Group, Miramax Studios, Rogers Communications, and most recently, DIRECTV/AT&T.

Hemingway is excited to join the Bitcentral team stating: "I look forward to helping lead Bitcentral's delivery of innovative solutions that will help customers evolve quickly wcj in this dynamic industry."

"David's experience and detailed process orientation, coupled with a deep development and technology foundation make him a valuable addition to the Bitcentral New Ventures division," added Camille Jayne, President.

About Bitcentral, Inc.

With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral provides efficient medial workflows and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. news production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. Our scalable system allows stations of all sizes to unify their story production processes with the most relevant features at the highest efficiency, with rock solid reliability and world class support.

Our trusted partnerships with over 1,000 media operations worldwide in news production and master control automation solutions provide our customers with higher productivity and seamless integration - all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We develop forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news and emerging-platform content.

We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening, as well as providing the right resources and tools for a productive, innovative and rewarding work environment. Visit us at www.bitcentral.com

For more information contact: sfernandez@bitcentral.com

http://bitcentral.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bitcentral.com
Posted By:***@bitcentral.com Email Verified
Tags:Hire, News Production and Automation, Bitcentral
Industry:Technology
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bitcentral, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share