Bitcentral, Inc. Appoints New Sr. Product Manager New Ventures Division

David Hemingway, Sr. Product Manager, New Ventures Bitcentral, Inc. 2017

-- Bitcentral, Inc. (www.bitcentral.com)announced today that David Hemingway has joined the company as Sr. Product Manager in the New Ventures division. Hemingway will lead the development of mid and longer-term product solutions to meet the marketplace needs and demands of the evolving broadcasting industry. Hemingway comes with an excellent foundation as a forward-thinker, having a wealth of experience in related industries. He has been instrumental in leading groups across product development and production, creating advanced advertising and streaming solutions for companies such as COX Media Group, Miramax Studios, Rogers Communications, and most recently, DIRECTV/AT&T.Hemingway is excited to join the Bitcentral team stating: "I look forward to helping lead Bitcentral's delivery of innovative solutions that will help customers evolve quickly wcj in this dynamic industry."," added Camille Jayne, President.With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral provides efficient medial workflows and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. news production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. Our scalable system allows stations of all sizes to unify their story production processes with the most relevant features at the highest efficiency, with rock solid reliability and world class support.Our trusted partnerships with over 1,000 media operations worldwide in news production and master control automation solutions provide our customers with higher productivity and seamless integration - all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We develop forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news and emerging-platform content.We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening, as well as providing the right resources and tools for a productive, innovative and rewarding work environment. Visit us at www.bitcentral.comFor more information contact: sfernandez@bitcentral.com