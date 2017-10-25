News By Tag
Pocketmath Advances with InMobi Mobile Inventory Integration
Commercially launched in 2013, Pocketmath's mobile advertising platform makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to connect with audiences on mobile devices and achieve their advertising campaign objectives at scale.
Today, Pocketmath achieves real-time in the truest sense of the word, as it processes more than a petabyte—1,000,000,000,000,000 bytes of data every month.
Pocketmath users connect with their mobile audiences across 250 countries serving close to 40 billion impressions daily. This mobile advertising experience is secured through its proprietary technology and solution partners for conversion tracking, anti-fraud, viewability, audience data management, location and brand safety.
Through InMobi, Pocketmath's advertisers can transact across fully transparent, brand safe and highly viewable in-app supply, leveraging device ID's to target their audiences at scale. InMobi's mobile first innovative ad formats provide advertisers programmatic transactions across full screen interstitials, MRAID, vertical, landscape and 360 video.
Business agility is written in Pocketmath's DNA as it continuously meets changing mobile user trends. Which is why beyond providing contextually accurate targeting methods, the team also offers progressive options such as native ads and reward video ads which resonate well with today's mobile users.
"The partnership is a great example of the amplifying effect of two great ad platforms working together," said Nuno Jonet, VP of Product at Pocketmath. "Our DSP users now have the opportunity to see higher returns and programmatically reach over 1.5BN unique users across 22,000 mobile apps through this integration."
"Pocketmath brings mobile in-app advertising to global users at scale." said Kayla Wilson, Director, Programmatic Partnerships at InMobi. "We're excited to complement Pocketmath's offering with InMobi's diverse SDK in-app supply to enhance their advertisers ability to target the right users wcj at the right time."
About Pocketmath
Launched in 2013, Pocketmath is the world's largest, 100-percent self-serve mobile demand-side platform (DSP) serving close to 40 billion impressions per day. Built from the ground up, Pocketmath transforms the way businesses of any size to advertise on mobile devices. Every feature on Pocketmath's platform is highly scalable and driven by customer feedback, resulting in a powerful, easy to use platform that delivers only what customers need and have been asking for. For more information, please visit http://www.pocketmath.com.
About InMobi
InMobi is a global mobile advertising platform that specializes in delivering the best ROI for mobile marketers. A mobile-first and mobile-only platform, InMobi has been pioneering the next generation of ad experiences, including video advertising, on the back of deep learning based optimization engines.
InMobi platforms help brands, performance marketers and app publishers engage mobile users across different stages of their lifecycle, converting each mobile moment into an opportunity to drive engagement and revenue. Recognized by Fast Company as one of The Most Innovative Companies in 2016, InMobi reaches over 1.5 billion unique mobile devices worldwide and is redefining business models for the mobile ecosystem. For more information, visit http://www.inmobi.com.
