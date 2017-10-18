Spicer Rudstrom Collaborates with Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton on New Initiative

Local law firm partners with a Mexico City based firm to help local companies expand business into Mexico

-- Spicer Rudstrom, PLLC recently launched an innovative joint initiative with Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton, an international law firm based in Mexico City, to help local Arkansas and Tennessee companies expand business into Mexico.Not only does the initiative allow Spicer Rudstrom and CCN to utilize their strength of over 110 attorneys to provide information to the local businesses who are interested in these matters, but Spicer Rudstrom is hosting one of CCN's associates, José Ernesto Fuentes Vilalta, for 80 days to give these local companies direct access to a foreign attorney who can better explain the Mexican market and laws.The objective is to show these companies that investment and expansion into Mexico does not have to be difficult, the process can be cost-effective and there are several opportunities for cross-border business.For any inquiries on this unique opportunity, please contact Lindy Veltum, Director of Marketing and Client wcj Relations (Lveltum@spicerfirm.com)was founded in 1963 and currently has more than 40 attorneys with offices in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Little Rock and Texarkana. We offer representation across industries, including construction, real estate, employment, medical malpractice, retail and hospitality, trucking and transportation, and business. Our clients range from local and national businesses to international companies seeking business, legal and litigation services. For more information, visit www.spicerfirm.com.