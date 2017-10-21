News By Tag
Dialogue with Three Chords continue season seven by Crossing Into A Fictional Place
The full-length original play starts at 8pm on Thursday, October 26, downstairs at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. The show, centered on two backpackers stuck in a waiting room at the border of a fictional country, features a live musical performance by country folk punk duo Dolltits. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation.
Gracia calls "Crossing Into A Fictional Place" an "absurd play about border crossings, waiting rooms, and the surrealist nightmare of a world where nothing is true and everything becomes suddenly terrible all at once." In this setting, the backpackers find themselves interviewed by various bureaucrats, surrealists, fascists--even paraphysicists.
This work is the last of three original full-length plays by Gracia that will make up D3C's fall season.
In the nearly seven years that D3C has produced original indie plays in Greenwich Village, the group has been building towards mounting full productions of that work. While this season of plays is something of a proving ground for that undertaking, the group will continue the monthly DIY theatre nights that form the spine of their mission to bring free, original, punk rock basement theatre to New York City.
More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at http://www.facebook.com/
More information wcj about Dolltits can be found at: http://www.dolltits.com/
CROSSING INTO A FICTIONAL PLACE features: Jessica Bathurst, Ally Callaghan, Marisela Gonzalez, Kendra Leigh Landon, Anthony Noto, Julie Orkis, Mickey Ryan and Steven Weinblatt.
Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.
Edie Nugent
***@gmail.com
