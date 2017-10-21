 
News By Tag
* Theater
* New York City
* Dialogue with Three Chords
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

Dialogue with Three Chords continue season seven by Crossing Into A Fictional Place

 
 
D3C flyer for Crossing Into A Fictional Place
D3C flyer for Crossing Into A Fictional Place
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Theater
* New York City
* Dialogue with Three Chords

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their seventh season of indie theatre in Greenwich Village with "The Politics Of Crossing An Arbitrary Boundary Into A Fictional Place Or The Nation Of Nambia's Metaphysical System Is Increasingly Self-Sufficient," written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.

The full-length original play starts at 8pm on Thursday, October 26, downstairs at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. The show, centered on two backpackers stuck in a waiting room at the border of a fictional country, features a live musical performance by country folk punk duo Dolltits. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation.

Gracia calls "Crossing Into A Fictional Place" an "absurd play about border crossings, waiting rooms, and the surrealist nightmare of a world where nothing is true and everything becomes suddenly terrible all at once." In this setting, the backpackers find themselves interviewed by various bureaucrats, surrealists, fascists--even paraphysicists.

This work is the last of three original full-length plays by Gracia that will make up D3C's fall season.

In the nearly seven years that D3C has produced original indie plays in Greenwich Village, the group has been building towards mounting full productions of that work. While this season of plays is something of a proving ground for that undertaking, the group will continue the monthly DIY theatre nights that form the spine of their mission to bring free, original, punk rock basement theatre to New York City.

More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found at http://www.facebook.com/dthreec

More information wcj about Dolltits can be found at: http://www.dolltits.com/

CROSSING INTO A FICTIONAL PLACE features: Jessica Bathurst, Ally Callaghan, Marisela Gonzalez, Kendra Leigh Landon, Anthony Noto, Julie Orkis, Mickey Ryan and Steven Weinblatt.

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

Contact
Edie Nugent
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Dialogue with Three Chords
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Theater, New York City, Dialogue with Three Chords
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 21, 2017
Edie Nugent PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share