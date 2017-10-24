News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Meet Intalytics at ICSC Research Connections 2017 in Toronto, ON
ICSC Research Connections attendees are invited to join Intalytics' Dave Huntoon for a special session, "The Changing Face of Analytics: Big Data Integration."
General Session B: Changing Face of Analytics: Big Data Integration
Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM
Pier 5, 2nd Floor
About ICSC Research Connections 2017 - The Westin Harbor Castle – Toronto, ON
wcj Monday – Wednesday, October 23 – 25, 2017
Access the latest information on the economy and its impact on the shopping center industry, hear the most current industry research studies and be exposed to new techniques to make better and more informed decisions.
Intalytics will be available at Kiosk #3.
About Intalytics
Intalytics provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.
For more information about Intalytics' offerings, visit our website www.intalytics.com or call 734.623.7710.
Contact
Kelly Sims
***@intalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse