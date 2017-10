Meet Intalytics at ICSC Research Connections 2017 in Toronto, ON

ICSC Research Connections attendees are invited to join Intalytics' Dave Huntoon for a special session, "The Changing Face of Analytics: Big Data Integration."

Contact

Kelly Sims

***@intalytics.com Kelly Sims

End

-- Intalytics'will be moderating the special session, "Changing Face of Analytics: Big Data Integration,"at ICSC Research Connections 2017 in Toronto, ON on Tuesday, October 24th at 10:00 AM. Dave will be joined by, Cuebiq's EVP Strategy and Operations, and, a partner with Interstratics, to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with new data sources including massive mobile data. All attendees are welcome to join the session.Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 10:00 AM – 10:45 AMPier 5, 2Floorwcj Monday – Wednesday, October 23 – 25, 2017Access the latest information on the economy and its impact on the shopping center industry, hear the most current industry research studies and be exposed to new techniques to make better and more informed decisions.Intalytics provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights. Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.For more information about Intalytics' offerings, visit our website www.intalytics.com or call 734.623.7710.