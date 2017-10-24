 
News By Tag
* Big Data
* Predictive Analytics
* Icsc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615


Meet Intalytics at ICSC Research Connections 2017 in Toronto, ON

ICSC Research Connections attendees are invited to join Intalytics' Dave Huntoon for a special session, "The Changing Face of Analytics: Big Data Integration."
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Big Data
* Predictive Analytics
* Icsc

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Ann Arbor - Michigan - US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Intalytics' Dave Huntoon will be moderating the special session, "Changing Face of Analytics: Big Data Integration," at ICSC Research Connections 2017 in Toronto, ON on Tuesday, October 24th at 10:00 AM. Dave will be joined by Francesco Guglielmino, Cuebiq's EVP Strategy and Operations, and Alex Arifuzzaman, a partner with Interstratics, to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with new data sources including massive mobile data. All attendees are welcome to join the session.

General Session B: Changing Face of Analytics: Big Data Integration

  Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM

  Pier 5, 2nd Floor

About ICSC Research Connections 2017 - The Westin Harbor Castle – Toronto, ON

  wcj Monday – Wednesday, October 23 – 25, 2017

Access the latest information on the economy and its impact on the shopping center industry, hear the most current industry research studies and be exposed to new techniques to make better and more informed decisions.

Intalytics will be available at Kiosk #3.

About Intalytics

Intalytics provides world-class predictive analytics tools, technologies, and consulting to restaurants, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, service organizations, and private equity firms seeking location-centric insights.  Founded in 2007 by four leading practitioners in the field of predictive analytics, Intalytics leverages cutting-edge modeling techniques, third-party datasets, and web-based analytical tools to deliver innovative, accurate and actionable real estate and marketing solutions.

For more information about Intalytics' offerings, visit our website www.intalytics.com or call 734.623.7710.

Contact
Kelly Sims
***@intalytics.com
End
Source:
Email:***@intalytics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share