London Digital Security Centre Partners with Wesleyan to Educate SME's on Digital Security
Sponsored by NatWest Bank, this free conference will take place from 9.30am to 4.30pm, has space for just 90 people and is already in high demand. Businesses are encouraged to register online early to secure a place. Identifi Global and Secureworks are also co-sponsors of the event.
Small to medium sized businesses are encouraged to attend this event, including soletraders. The Centre is keen that smaller businesses start to recognise that they are as much at risk as larger ones; the DCMS Report in April 2017 highlighted that 45% of micro/small businesses have been the victims of successful data breaches or attacks over the past 12 months so the threat is very real and potentially devastating to small businesses.
During the conference, SME's will learn that digital security doesn't have to be costly or difficult and will hear from leading industry professionals on exactly why they need to understand today's challenges and how to take steps to protect their business, their customers and reap the benefits that digital technologies bring.
Book your place here: wcj https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/
The event is designed from a non-technical perspective, so jargon free. Attendees will come away with a greater insight into what digital security means to them and their business and practical steps on how to increase their security going forward.
The key themes of the event will include: digital security threats to a business, security as an enabler, taking the first steps to a secure business, a risk assessment and a simulation of a cyber breach.
Top cyber resilience experts will be speaking at the event, including, in order of appearance:
· Barrie Millett, Head of Group Security at Wesleyan
· Ashley Bertie Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner at West Midlands Police Authority
· John Unsworth, Chief Executive of the London Digital Security Centre
· Alistair Manson, UK Director at Secureworks
· Kevin Duffey, Managing Director of Cyber Rescue
· Dr Ian Batten, Lecturer in Computer Security at University of Birmingham
Barrie Millett, Head of Group Security at Wesleyan commented, "I am proud and excited about the partnership we have developed with the London Digital Security Centre. This is enabling us to engage with our key external stakeholders and local communities to provide a platform of advice and best practice sharing. Digital crime has no boundaries and we all need to work in true partnership to prepare for and reduce the impact this type of crime on society. I truly look forward to developing further platforms for us to work closely in the coming years."
John Unsworth, Chief Executive of the London Digital Security Centre said, "Security is an enabler of business survival and growth. Doing the simple things will make all the difference and all businesses can take control of their digital security.
"Our aim is to reach and support small to medium sized businesses to help them innovate and grow online through embracing digital opportunities. We do this by working in partnership with trade bodies, local authorities, policing and market-leading product partners. This event is a great example of this type of partnership and we're delighted to have NatWest on board as our lead sponsor to help make this happen."
For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk
Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
