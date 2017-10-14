News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Accessible Communication for the Deaf Wins Contract from Florida Rehabilitation Council
ACD will provide sign language services support for Deaf and HOH persons in upcoming Council meetings
ACD will play an integral role in the meetings, scheduled for November 6-8, interpreting the Florida Rehabilitation Council's recommendations to the VR. In addition to advocacy and other areas of concern, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation meeting will provide a forum for any community members to express their opinions. ACD is proud to help Deaf and Hard-of Hearing persons obtain equal access to these vital government services.
The Florida Rehabilitation Council is comprised of multiple state rehabilitation councils and is a strategic partner of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. The Council's primary goal is to create job opportunities for people with mental and physical disabilities and advocate the employment rights of individuals by voting on each recommendation or suggestion that is presented to the VR.
Services provided by the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation include but are not limited to medical and psychological assessments, career counseling, job placement, training and education services and assistive technology and devices.
Use of ASL interpretation services will be administered via ACD's contracted interpreters who hold national certification from the National Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf and other state-approved credentials (when applicable). Sign language interpreters who administer ASL to English interpretation are required to have advanced fluency beyond being bilingual.
####
About IU, dba LLC ACD
Accessible Communication for the Deaf is an IU Group Company, with offices in Miami and Tampa, Florida. ACD is IU's dedicated Sign Language Services Division, providing sign language interpretation services for county and state government departments, hospitals, school districts and universities and other businesses in the United States. For more information, please wcj visit www.acdasl.com
About IU
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet and Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry and 9,000 contracted linguists has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include foreign language interpretation, American Sign Language interpretation and document translation services. For more information, please visit www.interpretersunlimited.com
Contact
Anita Mackie
***@iugroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse