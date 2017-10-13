 
News By Tag
* Certified Fresh Events
* Brian Rinaldi
* Christina Aldan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Online Conflict Management Event

Free Online Panel Discussion by Certified Fresh Events is Open to the Public
 
 
"Oh No You Didn't!" Conflict Management Panel
"Oh No You Didn't!" Conflict Management Panel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Certified Fresh Events
Brian Rinaldi
Christina Aldan

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Join the free conflict management panel online November 9th at 12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Speaker, Trainer, Consultant, Christina Aldan will be a part of the discussion panel, "Oh No You Didn't: Conflict Management in Today's Tech Industry." The panel is hosted by Brian Rinaldi of Certified Fresh Events. Shannon Pease of Acquia will also be on the panel. She conducted a similar panel at DrupalCon prior to this event. The event will also feature Tara Manicsic of Progress Software. Both have spoken about and have a keen interest in the topic, as well as issues pertaining to diversity in tech.

The goal of this panel is to emphasize how to empathize with those who may think differently than you. Attendees of the event will get strategies on how to deal with conflict in the workplace. It's tough enough for groups of people to always get along, even when the stresses of work aren't involved. We can choose to handle conflict in a positive way, that helps ensure the success of the team and influence our own happiness.

"I'm really excited to host this panel because, even though conflict in the workplace is unavoidable - especially in a high pressure environment as the tech industry, this is a topic we seem to avoid talking about," said organizer Brian Rinaldi. "I'm especially pleased to be joined by several women tech leaders from across the industry to help share insights into how to navigate the tech workplace."

In this interactive panel they will discuss conflict that they have personally faced and how they handled it (even if not always perfectly or even well). They'll invite the audience to chime in via chat with their questions or to share situations that they are facing/have faced. In the end, they hope that everyone will leave with new techniques that everyone can use to resolve conflicts.

Each speaker will discuss a personal story related to the topic of conflict management. Tara Manicsic is a Developer Advocate for Progress creating applications, tutorials, webinars, and speaking at conferences around the world. Tara has founded and co-directs the Cincinnati chapter of Women Who Code and NodeSchool non-profit organizations. She strives to build up Cincinnati's tech community and make it a welcoming place for everyone. Shannon Pease is an entrepreneur at heart who loves to dive into the tough questions. This has led her down many paths of conflict, and she hopes this panel will allow her to share a little of what she has learned in her trial-by-fire professional life. Brian is the founder of Certified Fresh Events. A regular author and speaker, Brian wcj spends his days working for Progress Software as a Developer Programs Manager on the Developer Relations Team. Polls and chat will be available throughout the discussion for audience participation. Then the panelists will share how they resolved it and the techniques they used. The event is free to register here: https://certifiedfreshevents.com/events/conflict-management/.

________________________
Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs (http://lgdesigns.co/), offers businesses brand consulting and creative content for everyday media. With over a decade of experience in the digital advertising realm, Christina is highly regarded for her approach to business, partnering with clients to find unique strategies that ensure their advertising goals are met. Christina builds connections through her keynote addresses, workshops, and technological education. She uses these tools to help individuals and businesses cultivate value in everyday media. She also served as Chief Marketing Officer for PrayerSpark and currently serves as Marketing Coordinator for Starmark1. Christina uses her charisma and expertise to inspire others by mentoring women in business like herself. She also has sat on state and local boards supporting women in tech, entrepreneurship, and children with learning disabilities. She is the recipient of the Las Vegas Women in Tech Community Service Award, the Distinguished Women of the Year Award in S.T.E.M., and the Stevie Award for the category of Women Helping Women. LG Designs was voted by ACQ5 Magazine's voters as Company of the Year (Nevada Brand Management) and Nevada Gamechanger of the Year. Learn more at: ChristinaAldan.com.

Certified Fresh Events was founded by Brian Rinaldi. Brian has years of experence running events, especially for the developer community. In 2007, Brian founded Flex Camp Boston which later became RIA Unleashed - the event was sold in 2011 to FITC and still operates as Web Unleashed. In 2015, Brian helped plan and coordinate a major corporate event, TelerikNEXT, for his employer. In 2016, he planned, organized and ran the first NativeScript Developer Day. In 2017, Brian is organizing the follow up to NativeScript Developer Day in NYC and DevReach, a developer event in Sofia, Bulgaria. He has also served on the committees of various major developer events including O'Reilly's Fluent conference and QCon NYC.

Contact
Christina Aldan
***@lgdesigns.co
End
Source:LG Designs
Email:***@lgdesigns.co Email Verified
Tags:Certified Fresh Events, Brian Rinaldi, Christina Aldan
Industry:Technology
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Luckygirl Designs PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share