Online Conflict Management Event
Free Online Panel Discussion by Certified Fresh Events is Open to the Public
The goal of this panel is to emphasize how to empathize with those who may think differently than you. Attendees of the event will get strategies on how to deal with conflict in the workplace. It's tough enough for groups of people to always get along, even when the stresses of work aren't involved. We can choose to handle conflict in a positive way, that helps ensure the success of the team and influence our own happiness.
"I'm really excited to host this panel because, even though conflict in the workplace is unavoidable - especially in a high pressure environment as the tech industry, this is a topic we seem to avoid talking about," said organizer Brian Rinaldi. "I'm especially pleased to be joined by several women tech leaders from across the industry to help share insights into how to navigate the tech workplace."
In this interactive panel they will discuss conflict that they have personally faced and how they handled it (even if not always perfectly or even well). They'll invite the audience to chime in via chat with their questions or to share situations that they are facing/have faced. In the end, they hope that everyone will leave with new techniques that everyone can use to resolve conflicts.
Each speaker will discuss a personal story related to the topic of conflict management. Tara Manicsic is a Developer Advocate for Progress creating applications, tutorials, webinars, and speaking at conferences around the world. Tara has founded and co-directs the Cincinnati chapter of Women Who Code and NodeSchool non-profit organizations. She strives to build up Cincinnati's tech community and make it a welcoming place for everyone. Shannon Pease is an entrepreneur at heart who loves to dive into the tough questions. This has led her down many paths of conflict, and she hopes this panel will allow her to share a little of what she has learned in her trial-by-fire professional life. Brian is the founder of Certified Fresh Events. A regular author and speaker, Brian wcj spends his days working for Progress Software as a Developer Programs Manager on the Developer Relations Team. Polls and chat will be available throughout the discussion for audience participation. Then the panelists will share how they resolved it and the techniques they used. The event is free to register here: https://certifiedfreshevents.com/
Christina Aldan is a TEDx speaker, trainer, and digital advertising consultant whose boutique agency, LG Designs (http://lgdesigns.co/
Certified Fresh Events was founded by Brian Rinaldi. Brian has years of experence running events, especially for the developer community. In 2007, Brian founded Flex Camp Boston which later became RIA Unleashed - the event was sold in 2011 to FITC and still operates as Web Unleashed. In 2015, Brian helped plan and coordinate a major corporate event, TelerikNEXT, for his employer. In 2016, he planned, organized and ran the first NativeScript Developer Day. In 2017, Brian is organizing the follow up to NativeScript Developer Day in NYC and DevReach, a developer event in Sofia, Bulgaria. He has also served on the committees of various major developer events including O'Reilly's Fluent conference and QCon NYC.
