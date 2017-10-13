News By Tag
Henry Turner Jr. and Paul I. Adams Announce Free Marching Band Arrangements of "Baton Rouge Theme
Noted Louisiana singer, songwriter and producer and acclaimed arranger and band director prepare sheet music downloads and audio files for elementary and high schools, colleges and universities.
The "Baton Rouge Theme Song" is an homage to Turner's hometown that is celebrating its' Bicentennial with events taking place throughout the city this year. The official date of incorporation, according to various sources, is listed as January 16, 1817. Released earlier this year, the song is available at I-tunes, Spotify, etc. The free score and band arrangements for trumpet, tuba, trombone, sax, clarinet, piccolo, drums and cymbals are available on the website at www.brsong.com.The audio files are available upon request.
Comments Henry Turner Jr., "I had an idea for a song about Baton Rouge, as every time I drove around I'd see incredible changes of growth and development. Since Hurricane Katrina we've become a boom town and a magnet for new businesses, tourism and have an active night life. After the song was completed research discovered the current Bicentennial date!"
Paul I. Adams continues," I've known Henry for many years. We came together when he was a very young recording artist at Royal Shield Entertainment, Inc., which existed in BTR during the 80's. When I heard the song I just felt compelled to discuss a collaboration with Henry which would offer to school music programs an opportunity for bands, especially marching bands, to have an arrangement of the song in their repertoire and available to perform for their respective audiences wcj throughout the city and state."
Henry Turner Jr. is well known for creating a brand of music that has come to be called Louisiana reggae, blues, soul and funk. He and his band, & Flavor, play at clubs around the city, in New Orleans and produce festivals in the regional area. He is also the founder of Henry Turner, Jr.'s Listening Room located on North Street. His love for his home state is infectious and while touring the country he began producing Ultimate Louisiana Party's. These events feature solo singers, bands, visual artists and 'Taste of Louisiana' meals. In 2014, Turner was named an official Louisiana Music Ambassador for a performance in Southern California. October 28, 2015 was proclaimed Henry Turner Jr. Day in Baton Rouge, by the mayor-president. In the beginning of 2016, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor did a month long, weekly music series for the Louisiana State Museum archives and its' Music at the Mint program in New Orleans. Upcoming festival and events, at which "The Baton Rouge Theme Song" will be featured, include Henry Turner Jr. Day on October 28, 2017, the 5th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival scheduled for February 10, and the 1st Annual Soul Food Festival on May 19 and 20, 2018. All these events will take place at North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge.
Paul I. Adams is a nationally known and acclaimed band arranger and director, especially among HBCU Band programs. Now retired, he was the past Director of Bands, Chief Arranger and Professor of Low Brass at Norfolk State University. Adams has also held posts as Assistant Director of Bands and Chief Arranger at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Assistant Band Director of Bands and Chief Arranger at Jackson State University and Director of Bands at Howard University. He has written music for many high school band programs throughout the nation including some of the nation's top marching band programs which include the University of Minnesota and the University of Pittsburgh.
In keeping with Henry Turner Jr.s' philanthropic efforts to improve life in his community he adds, "I am really thrilled and blessed that a man of Paul's stature and renown is willing to work with me to provide these free arrangements for my song. I can't wait until the first time I hear a marching band performing it."
Paul I. Adams, comments, "As a former resident of Baton Rouge and band arranger I understand how important new and meaningful material is for band directors not only in the local area but around the country. Henry has created a timely, culturally appropriate, wonderful and moving song for everyone to hear and enjoy."
The original recording of the "Baton Rouge Theme Song," features Henry Turner Jr. on guitar and vocals, Jenessa Nelson on backing vocals, Larry Bradford on percussion and former John Fred and His Playboys band members Andrew Bernard and Lynnwood Ourso on saxophone and lead guitar.
For additional information on Henry Turner, Jr. please visit www.henryturnerjr.com.
