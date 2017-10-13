News By Tag
Beckinsale, Barrowman, 'Buffy' Q&A's Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City
'Clerks,' Jewel Staite, Ray Park, Holly Marie Combs Q&A's, Creator Panels, Sci-Fi-Speed Dating, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Cox Convention Center, Oct. 27-29
Some highlights of the more than 50 hours of panels scheduled include:
• Interactive Q&As with Beckinsale (Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), Barrowman (Saturday, 4 p.m.), Staite (Saturday, 5:15 p.m.), Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," Saturday, noon), Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Nicholas Brendon ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Saturday, noon), Steve Cardenas ("Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," Sunday, 2 p.m.), Sam Jones ("Flash Gordon," Sunday, 1 p.m.), Kevin Conroy ("Batman: The Animated Series," Saturday, 3 p.m.) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, Saturday, 2 p.m.)
• Group sessions with the casts of "Buffy" (James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon and Emma Caulfield, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), Clerks and Mallrats (Jason Mewes and Brian O'Halloran, Sunday, noon) and the "Vidiots" duo of Marsters and Mark Devine (Saturday, 11:30 a.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Genese Davis (The Holder's Dominion), Bob Camp ("Ren and Stimpy"), Thomas Estrada ("The Prince of Egypt"), Steve Geiger ("Spider-Man")
• Eight Sci-Fi Speed Dating sessions (Friday, 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. (LGBTPQ), 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. (LGBTPQ), 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.)
• Fan-based panels on subjects ranging from "Star Trek," "Game of Thrones," creating YouTube channels, "Are Fan Boys Too Mean?", Marvel Comics, "Doctor Who" and more
• Kids programming all three days, including story time, face painting, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Mogchelle, April Gloria, OhMySophii and Knightmage and more, throughout the weekend
• Cosplay Workshops (Working with Worbla, Mold Making and Resin Casting) with Mogchelle, require additional ticket
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 13th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Oklahoma City show hours are Friday, October 27, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Oklahoma City, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
The 2017-18 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
