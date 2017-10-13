 
Industry News





Latest Release of T01, Only Configurable CAN J1939 Temperature Sensor for Off-Highway, Now Available

STW announces the release of the latest version of their J1939 T01 Configurator tool. T01 is the only configurable CAN j1939 temperature sensor for the mobile off highway market.
 
 
NORCROSS, Ga. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- STW, a premier provider for mobile automation, connectivity and electrification solutions announces the release of the latest version of their J1939 T01 Configurator tool. The T01 is the only configurable CAN j1939 temperature sensor for the mobile off highway market. With the new configurator tool, customers will be able to easily configure sensor parameters such as source address, transmission rate and data scaling.

The tool was created with the idea of providing a user-friendly resource for customers and for system integrators so they can quickly reconfigure sensors.

The CANOpen version of the T01 sensor only requires the EDS file and the already available COEdit tool provided by STW.

This wcj tool reflects the new focus that STW has on product usability. The company has created additional tools in telematics and controllers as well.

"We want to provide the kind of tools that enhance the experience our customers have with our products. We are confident this will have a positive effect on business process", says Andres Rojas, Engineering Manager at STW.

To read more about the T01 sensor or to download the configuration tool, click below :   https://www.stw-technic.com/products/sensors-and-measurem...

About STW: STW (https://www.stw-technic.com/) is an award-winning, world class provider of mobile electronics and associated software for automation, connectivity and electrification of off highway vehicles, offering a full spectrum of solutions to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, military and oil and gas.  STW solutions have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated.

Contact
Dale Albee
***@stw-technic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stw-technic.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
