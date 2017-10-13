News By Tag
Latest Release of T01, Only Configurable CAN J1939 Temperature Sensor for Off-Highway, Now Available
STW announces the release of the latest version of their J1939 T01 Configurator tool. T01 is the only configurable CAN j1939 temperature sensor for the mobile off highway market.
The tool was created with the idea of providing a user-friendly resource for customers and for system integrators so they can quickly reconfigure sensors.
The CANOpen version of the T01 sensor only requires the EDS file and the already available COEdit tool provided by STW.
This wcj tool reflects the new focus that STW has on product usability. The company has created additional tools in telematics and controllers as well.
"We want to provide the kind of tools that enhance the experience our customers have with our products. We are confident this will have a positive effect on business process", says Andres Rojas, Engineering Manager at STW.
