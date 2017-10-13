 
Industry News





Costco to Host Book Signing for Ghosts of the Last Best Place

Local author, Ellen Baumler, will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Ghosts of the Last Best Place
Ghosts of the Last Best Place
 
Listed Under

HELENA, Mont. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Costco to Host Book Signing for Ghosts of the Last Best Place

Local author, Ellen Baumler, will be available to sign copies of book

Montana's past embodied the rough, unforgiving and often vicious nature of the old Wild West. Unscrupulous gold camps and railroad expansion attracted the good, bad and ugly from all across the Union and as far as China. Many a soul shed blood under the Big Sky, leaving restless spirits to linger. Discover the famous cowboy artist who refuses to leave his Missoula home. Exhume the truth behind Stormit Butte, investigate the mystery at Brush Lake and become enraptured with the firsthand account of a Browning rancher's attempts at reconciliation with the ghost of a murdered Chinese rail laborer. Historian and award-winning author Ellen Baumler presents this collection of Last Best Place hauntings.

About the Author:

Ellen Baumler wcj has been the interpretive historian at the Montana Historical Society since 1992. She earned her PhD in English, classics and history from the University of Kansas. Ellen is a longtime member of the Humanities Montana Speakers Bureau, a 2011 recipient of the Governor's Award for the Humanities and an award-winning author. She is a popular storyteller, best known for weaving the past with the present in a ghostly twist.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Costco

2195 E. Custer Ave.

Helena, MT 59602

When:  Saturday, October 21st, 2017; 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com



Ghosts of the Last Best Place

By Ellen Baumler

The History Press

ISBN:  9781467136150

$19.99 | 128pp. | paperback
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
