Your Beliefs can Heal or Harm your Body, Mind & Spirit
Get Law of Attraction & Spiritual Counseling at The Soul Connection Event in Sedona
Shawngela will also be selling her latest Qigong Meditation video and offering discounts on law of attraction workshops and spiritual healing retreats.
Health, Healing and Happiness - The Soul Connection Event
"Where Science Meets Spirituality"
During this life-changing weekend, individuals will connect body, mind & soul to tap into their limitless potential. Top teachers in the fields of spiritual growth, transformation, personal development and alternative health are coming together in Sedona, Arizona to share their wisdom and inspirations. You can attend the conference in person or watch live at http://www.health-
About SeekWithinYou.com
Shawngela Pierce, is an author, meditation, law of attraction and spiritual life coach. She has over 15-years of meditation and teaching experience. She invites you to become the best version of yourself by healing your mind, body and spirit and releasing wcj that which holds you back. See yourself in a new light through the process of meditation, strengthening communication with your inner guides and shifting your subconscious mind. Anything is possible if you tap into your power and allow it to guide you.
For more Law of Attraction resources and self-healing tips follow SeekWithinYou.com on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
For inquiries, contact meditation@seekwithinyou.com
Contact
SeekWithinYou.com
***@seekwithinyou.com
