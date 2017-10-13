 
Industry News





Your Beliefs can Heal or Harm your Body, Mind & Spirit

Get Law of Attraction & Spiritual Counseling at The Soul Connection Event in Sedona
 
 
Health, Healing & Happiness - The Soul Connection
Health, Healing & Happiness - The Soul Connection
 
SEDONA, Ariz. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- You are your greatest obstacle to having the life you desire. This is a result of the limiting beliefs that are held in your mind and hold you back from having a loving relationship, success, money, health, feeling better, etc. When you let go of these limiting beliefs, you can become the greatest version of yourself and start attracting a better life from that point of vibration. Join Shawngela Pierce of SeekWithinYou.com as a vendor at the Health, Healing and Happiness event in Sedona, on October 20-22, 2017. Shawngela will be offering spiritual counseling and law of attraction coaching to give you the tools you need to heal that which is holding you back.

Shawngela will also be selling her latest Qigong Meditation video and offering discounts on law of attraction workshops and spiritual healing retreats.

Health, Healing and Happiness - The Soul Connection Event
"Where Science Meets Spirituality"

During this life-changing weekend, individuals will connect body, mind & soul to tap into their limitless potential. Top teachers in the fields of spiritual growth, transformation, personal development and alternative health are coming together in Sedona, Arizona to share their wisdom and inspirations.  You can attend the conference in person or watch live at http://www.health-healing-happiness.com/sedona-event/.

About SeekWithinYou.com
Shawngela Pierce, is an author, meditation, law of attraction and spiritual life coach. She has over 15-years of meditation and teaching experience.  She invites you to become the best version of yourself by healing your mind, body and spirit and releasing wcj that which holds you back. See yourself in a new light through the process of meditation, strengthening communication with your inner guides and shifting your subconscious mind. Anything is possible if you tap into your power and allow it to guide you.

For more Law of Attraction resources and self-healing tips follow SeekWithinYou.com on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SeekWithinYou/) and Twitter. (http://twitter.com/seekwithinyou)

For inquiries, contact meditation@seekwithinyou.com

Contact
SeekWithinYou.com
***@seekwithinyou.com
Source:
Email:***@seekwithinyou.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Of Attraction, Happiness, Spirituality
Industry:Health
Location:Sedona - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
