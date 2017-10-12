News By Tag
PODS® Phoenix Joins CBS 5's Annual Paul's 'Pay it Forward' Car Wash to benefit Big Brothers Big
This year, PODS Phoenix (http://www.phoenixpods.com/)
Community members are invited to 'pay it forward' by receiving a car wash in lieu of a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The week-long event will feature local dance groups and bands, Phoenix Suns cheerleaders, Arizona Coyote players, Arizona Cardinals players, celebrity appearances, and more.
WHO: PODS® Phoenix, CBS 5, Paul's Car Wash, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
WHAT: The 10th Annual Paul's 'Pay it Forward' Car Wash benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona
WHEN: BeginningMonday, Oct. 16 through Oct. 20 from 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Desert Ridge Marketplace – 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
For more information, please visit http://www.azfamily.com/
About PODS® wcj Enterprises, LLC
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 185,000 PODS containers in service.
