Healing and Personal Development to Bring New Energy To Everyday Life
Crowdfunding Campaign for the Exhale Academy for Healing and Personal Development
The Glen Abbey Therapy Center is also a great success when it comes to providing unique services to the community. Recently moving to Erin Canada, she realized how under served the local community is and set about to bring change by becoming an inspiration. Her center for healing and personal development will provide full yoga and body work training for all ages. Lowering the stress improves the quality of life and individual performance. But Jennifer seeks to see a positive ripple effect in the entire community through her unique endeavor.
Free yoga and body work treatment apart, there will also be goal setting wcj classes for all age groups The CAD 60,000 sought through crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for this project will be used for setting up the center with tools and necessary equipment and furniture to serve as a community mental and physical health center for all. Help Jennifer help others. Lend a helping hand to the project and extend your support in cash or kind today.
Jennifer Brighton
***@jenniferbrighton.com
