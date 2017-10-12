 
Healing and Personal Development to Bring New Energy To Everyday Life

Crowdfunding Campaign for the Exhale Academy for Healing and Personal Development
 
ELMIRA, Ontario - Oct. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennifer Brighton is a clinician providing psychotherapy for patients suffering from emotional or physical pain or trauma. Now, she is taking the journey to help others to heal from the pain, suffering and trauma, going beyond modern medicine and establishing a holistic center for healing and personal development. The Exhale Academy for Healing & Personal Development is not Jennifer's first successful and praiseworthy endeavor to help people to heal.

The Glen Abbey Therapy Center is also a great success when it comes to providing unique services to the community.  Recently moving to Erin Canada, she realized how under served the local community is and set about to bring change by becoming an inspiration. Her center for healing and personal development will provide full yoga and body work training for all ages. Lowering the stress improves the quality of life and individual performance. But Jennifer seeks to see a positive ripple effect in the entire community through her unique endeavor.

Free yoga and body work treatment apart, there will also be goal   setting wcj classes for all age groups   The CAD 60,000 sought through crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for this project will be used for setting up the center with tools and necessary equipment and furniture to serve as a community mental and physical health center for all. Help Jennifer help others. Lend a helping hand to the project and extend your support in cash or kind today.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/helping-people-heal#/

Media Contact
Jennifer Brighton
***@jenniferbrighton.com
End
Source:Helping People Heal
Email:***@jenniferbrighton.com
Tags:Wellness, Indiegogo
Industry:Health
Location:Elmira - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Projects
