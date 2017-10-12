News By Tag
This Was Hands Down the Biggest, Brightest and Best Booth at the MBA Convention in Atlantic City
Top Mortgage Lender* Residential Home Funding Corp. Shines Bright in the Brand-New Booth at Convention Featuring Fannie Mae Speaker
The booth – created by Skyline Exhibits in New Jersey – was easily spotted from any area of the convention center. It featured state of the art design and graphics displayed over a massive illuminated back-lit panel that garnered serious attention. The bright blue color of the booth had endless attendees stopping by to visit the RHFC representatives which included Frank Kuri, SVP Branch Development, Anthony Pepe, VP Branch Development, and Peter LoBello, VP National Business Development.
Frank Kuri and his team spoke one-on-one with visitors on why RHFC offers the best branch platform, period. With more than 18 years' experience assisting top originators to take their careers to the next level, they offered priceless information and resources on how loan originators can operate their own branch office under his (Frank's) successful branch model. They went over the top 5 most important questions, which are available on his website www.rhfbranch.com.
About Residential Home Funding Corp.
Founded in 2000, RHFC is a big mortgage lender that doesn't act like one. As the wcj 66th largest mortgage banker in America, they are licensed direct lenders in 13 states including CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, PA, SC, VA, and TX, while still treating each and every customer like family. *In 2016, Residential Home Funding Corp. was named on the list of the Top 100 Mortgage Bankers in America for the fifth time. This list is compiled by Mortgage Executive Magazine annually, ranking companies not only by their total volume, but also crediting them as "high performing" in periods of uncertainty. RHFC funds all types of transactions such as basic residential purchases, refinances, USDA, renovation, reverse mortgages, investment properties, construction loans, mixed use, and more. Residential Home Funding Corp. is a direct FNMA lender and also originates FHA and VA loans (https://www.rhfunding.com/
