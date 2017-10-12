News By Tag
New London Hospital Expands Digisonics System with Radiology Reporting
New London Hospital in New Hampshire adds structured reporting for both OB Ultrasound and General Ultrasound studies, streamlining their workflow and improving productivity.
Interfaces to their GE ultrasound machines automatically transmit patient demographics and measurements directly into the Digisonics report, improving overall reporting accuracy and streamlining the clinical workflow. As a result, the providers are able to perform more exams with a higher quality level.
About Digisonics, Inc.
Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance wcj image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3rd party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.
http://www.digisonics.com/
Contact
Digisonics
***@digison.net
