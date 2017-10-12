New London Hospital Expands Digisonics System with Radiology Reporting

New London Hospital in New Hampshire adds structured reporting for both OB Ultrasound and General Ultrasound studies, streamlining their workflow and improving productivity.

-- New London Hospital in New London, N.H. has implemented Digisonics structured reporting system for their Radiology department. Users can now quickly create structured reports, which the referring physicians greatly prefer, for both OB Ultrasound and General Ultrasound studies performed at New London Hospital and Newport Health Center.Interfaces to their GE ultrasound machines automatically transmit patient demographics and measurements directly into the Digisonics report, improving overall reporting accuracy and streamlining the clinical workflow. As a result, the providers are able to perform more exams with a higher quality level.Digisonics provides top-rated clinical image management and structured reporting systems for cardiovascular (CVIS), radiology, and obstetrics & gynecology. Digisonics structured reporting solutions combine high performance wcj image review workstations, a powerful PACS image archive, an integrated clinical database, comprehensive analysis capabilities and highly configurable reporting for multiple modalities. Key applications are complemented with interfaces to information systems and 3party vendors, providing facilities with a seamless, efficient clinical workflow.