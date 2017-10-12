News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Marketers India Launched Hire SEO Expert Service for Global Clients
Digital Marketers India, an Indian digital marketing agency has recently launched hire SEO expert service.
This service will allow companies to hire an SEO expert based on their requirement. The hired SEO expert will work dedicatedly for the company which hires him/her under direct supervision of Ash Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India who holds experience in digital marketing field for more than a decade. The interested companies can choose any one out of three available options to hire an SEO expert which are briefed below:
1. Hourly SEO expert hiring model:
The hired SEO executive will work for the predefined number of hours per day or month.
2. Part Time SEO resource hiring model:
The hired SEO executive will work 4 hours/day from Monday to Friday.
3. Full-Time SEO resource hiring model:
The hired SEO executive will work 8 hours/day from Monday to Friday.
According to the shared details during the launch of this hire SEO expert model, the interested company can hire an SEO professional based on their project requirement and preferred years of experience. There are different levels of SEO professionals available to hire based on their experience. Below is the list of available SEO resource categories which are classified based on their experience and expertise:
· SEO expert
· SEO manager
· Sr. SEO expert
· Jr. SEO executive
On this occasion, Ash Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India shared, "SEO aka Search Engine Optimization activities are wcj must for any small to big business to get themselves in front of their target audience and to increase their business. Even if they are getting business without SEO efforts, they must adopt this channel of marketing to get additional business benefits."
She further added, "I have seen many companies that would like to hire a dedicated SEO expert who can work on their projects only. However, finding the right talent is difficult because there are many self-claimed SEO experts in the market who even don't know what SEO actually mean! In case, if the company succeeds to find the best SEO expert, it again becomes the tough job to retain him/her. We have come up with the reliable solution. In the same expense to hire an on premises SEO expert or even less the company can hire an SEO expert from Digital Marketers India. Our SEO professionals are highly trained and well mentored by the industry leaders and I take pride on my team as we believe to work in a measurable way. Our client companies can see measurable results than excuses and explanations they see with the on premises SEO team. The companies can hire a single SEO expert or a complete SEO team based on their project requirement and this is a good deal that I can assure that."
The hired SEO experts will work remotely for the company and would be offering professional SEO services. More details of the stated hire SEO expert model can be explored from their official webpage here: http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Contact
Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse