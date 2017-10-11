News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
High Risk Hope 5th Annual Tot Trot Presented by Jersey Mike's Subs
Family-friendly 3K and stay for food and fun activities for the kids, including a DJ, dancing, BayCare Ambulance, Fire Truck, bounce house, toddler play area and character appearances
Tampa, FL - High Risk Hope is hosting their fifth annual Tot Trot presented by Jersey Mike's Subs on November 11, 2017, at Gadsden Park located at 1601 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa, Florida. The Tot Trot is a family-friendly 3K starting at 9:30 am. Participants can walk, run or stroll and stay for food and activities provided by Jersey Mike's Subs, PDQ, Caspers Company/McDonald's, Tampa Fire Rescue, BayCare ambulance and transport team, Playgrounds of Tampa, Fit4Mom, The Mommy Spot Tampa, Parties with Character, DJ Jake De La Cruz and more. The Tot Trot is a celebration of High Risk Hope's VIPs (Very Important Preemies), who are recognized at the event with a Wall of Hope as well as a Remembrance Angel Tree. Cost: Adults (13 and up): $25/$30 day of the event; Children (5-12): $15/$20 day of event; Children (0-4): $10 with t-shirt/ free with no t-shirt. The Tot Trot is sponsored in part by WTSP 10 News, Tampa Bay Times, Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine, and Cox Media Group Tampa.
November is prematurity awareness month across the globe, wcj and the Tot Trot is scheduled in correlation with World Prematurity Day which is on November 17. One in ten babies are born prematurely in the United States each year and premature birth is the leading cause of infant mortality.
100% of the net proceeds raised at the Tot Trot will help High Risk Hope continue its programs at John Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Women's Hospital, and Tampa General Hospital while also expanding its services to additional regional hospitals.
ABOUT HIGH RISK HOPE
High Risk Hope is a 501(c)(3) for purpose organization that provides support, encouragement, information and resources to women and families who are experiencing a high risk pregnancy resulting in hospital bed rest, potential premature birth and neonatal intensive care after delivery. High Risk Hope's Bed Rest Basket and NICU Napsack programs provide personal items to patients on long-term hospital bed rest and families with premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit that are crucial to a long-term hospital stay. High Risk Hope reaches over 2,250 families annually, helping to prolong pregnancies and improve outcomes for premature infants.
Visit http://www.tottrot.org for details.
Contact
High Risk Hope
Kerri Kibbey
***@highriskhope.org
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse