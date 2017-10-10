 
Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Distance Learning Clinical Research Certificate Course With Practical Experience

Educational Services division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched a Correspondence Clinical Research Certificate Program with an Internship for the Life Sciences Freshers, exploring Clinical Research Careers in 90+ Countries
 
 
KENSINGTON, England - Oct. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- With a Vision to have a True World in a Company ,UK based Helix Research Center Ltd had launched TransWorld CRO and SMO Alliance in the past, and been actively prmoting Clinical Research Professional Development Programs through its partner groups in South,Central America ,Caribbean,US,Canada ,Europe,Africa,Middle East ,Asia Pacific ,CIS regions.Based on the Market Analysis and Feedback from Senior Clinical Research Professionals and Life Sciences aspiants ,Training division of Helix has designed a new Program to promote Clinical Research Education in ICH and Non ICH regions.

Life Sciences Graduates with an Excellent Communication Skills and an ambition to become Clinical Research Professionals are eligible for this Program .The enrolment Process is quite simple.Prospective Trainees have to send their resumes to training team of Helix by email : support@helixresearchcenterworld.com.

Upon receiving the resume of the candidate ,selection team of Helix reviews the resumes and schedules a Telephonic and Skype call to know more about the Career Plans of the Candidates,their Geographical location  and to assess Communication Skills ,ability for self learning etc .Selected candidates will be shared Fee Structure and Payment methods .

Upon receiving the Tuition Fee from the candidates ,Trainng Team of Helix Ships a Text Book worth USD 100 and sends Instructions by email to start Learning the Course.The Trainers of Helix send Questions by email to all the Trainees and review the answers received from the students .After succesful completion wcj of this Interactive Training through emals and passing a final Exam Students enrol for Internship with CROs,SMOs ,Clinical Trials Sites and even Sponsor companies .

Helix does not provide any Employment Guarantees to any of its Trainees but provides support to Search  for Jobs and Prepare Interviews .

Tamper Proof ,Patented Certificate Paper is being used by Helix to Issue Traning Completion Certificates .

Helix is also conducting Live Online Training Programs for the Entry Level and Senior Clinical Research Professionals .

Helix is always keen to explore Public Private Partnerships to promote Vocational Education and create New Jobs in all the regions of the World .

Helix is also actively promoting Licensing  of Course Material of its Canada based Partner group to Universities ,CROs,SMOs,Pharmaceutical Companies etc

Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
