News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Smart Mirror Will Futurize Your Life Tonight On Discovery Channel
See The Magic Of This Mirror In Action At 7PM EST On Daily Planet
"I am thrilled to share Mango Mirror with Discovery Channel viewers this evening", says Dave, Mango Mirror's energetic founder, and CEO. Out of the box, Mango Mirror has widgets for the most used medical, health, fitness, nutrition categories. These include blood glucose levels, weight, blood pressure, daily steps, sleep patterns and eight other categories.
Step away and it disappears. The 7" digital display sits unobtrusively right and can be viewed and/or hidden at will. No buttons, no voice, just you. Mango Mirror sets the stage for a great day, where you can truly reflect your best life.
"Mango Mirror was inspired by my desire to take care of the health of those I love. Watching the challenges that my friends and family experienced while trying to get the health information they needed in one concise place was what drove me. It was the necessity behind my invention ." Mango Mirror is designed to work for multiple users, who can customize their own dashboards and how the information loops. The mirror is private and secure, and data is encrypted-- it will never be shared with anyone.
https://www.youtube.com/
DAILY PLANET, Discovery Channel's flagship science magazine show with hosts Ziya Tong and Dan Riskin, continues to explore wcj the latest science behind the headlines and the coolest scientific developments that impact our lives in every way. Daily Planet airs weeknights at 7 PM EST on the Discovery Channel [courtesy of Discovery.ca]
Mango Mirror highly encourages you to contact them today at Support@MangoMirror.com to do your own review or conduct an interview. The product currently ships to Canada and USA is available online in limited quantity at www.mangomirror.com, and in select B8ta stores in the USA
###
About Mango Mirror
Mango Mirror is a personal health, fitness and daily activity dashboard on a Smart Mirror that will forever change the way you see and improve yourself -- motivating you daily to Reflect Your Best Life.
Mango Mirror
Email: support@mangomirror.com
Phone: 1 (855) 881-6464
Website: www.mangomirror.com
Contact
On Brand Agency for:
Mango Mirror
***@mangomirror.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse