October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Trader2b.com announces appointment of new Director of Training and Coaching

 
 
MONTREAL, Quebec - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Trader2b.com has announced the appointment of a new Director of Training and Coaching within its trader development department in effect from October 13, 2017.

Gregg Killpack has been appointed as the new Director of Training and will be responsible for managing the coaching team, creating industry leading training videos and webinars, and providing private one-on-one coaching and mentorship sessions.

Gregg will greatly assist Trader2b.com to achieve their goal of becoming the world's largest virtual trading floor with thousands of profitable traders worldwide.

Gregg is a market professional with 30 years wcj experience. He has worked in the financial services industry and has extensive experience working as a trading coach.

Gregg's focus is day trading stocks. He has traded and invested his own funds for years, and is the ideal mentor for new and experienced traders worldwide who are looking for their edge in the market.

Bill Choudalos, Acquisitions Manager for Trader2b.com said: " We are delighted to add Gregg to our team. His collective knowledge, expertise and passion to help others will take Trader2b.com to a whole new level."


About Trader2B.com

Trader2B(t2B) is the world's only proprietary trading firm that provides; training, coaching and a funded account from day one to people who want to day trade the  U.S. stock markets professionally. Whether they are just starting out or are Wall Street veterans, Trader2b.com wants to give everyone the opportunity to earn a living from their t2b trading bundle (knowledge, tools, and capital) — no deposit and no capital contribution necessary. They take on the risk and time to empower their traders.

More information available at: https://www.trader2b.com

