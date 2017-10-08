News By Tag
Trader2b.com announces appointment of new Director of Training and Coaching
Gregg Killpack has been appointed as the new Director of Training and will be responsible for managing the coaching team, creating industry leading training videos and webinars, and providing private one-on-one coaching and mentorship sessions.
Gregg will greatly assist Trader2b.com to achieve their goal of becoming the world's largest virtual trading floor with thousands of profitable traders worldwide.
Gregg is a market professional with 30 years wcj experience. He has worked in the financial services industry and has extensive experience working as a trading coach.
Gregg's focus is day trading stocks. He has traded and invested his own funds for years, and is the ideal mentor for new and experienced traders worldwide who are looking for their edge in the market.
Bill Choudalos, Acquisitions Manager for Trader2b.com said: " We are delighted to add Gregg to our team. His collective knowledge, expertise and passion to help others will take Trader2b.com to a whole new level."
