Local Women's Association to Host the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference
Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs will host the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference to recognize and celebrate women business owners in Michigan
The 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference is a full-day business conference that brings together some of Michigan's most influential business experts and entrepreneurs to educate, inspire, connect and celebrate women in business.
The conference will feature rich content from high-level speakers, an interactive panel discussion with successful female entrepreneurs, the Female Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and the opportunity to connect and network with amazing women business owners from across the state.
"We are excited to provide a forum where women entrepreneurs can come together to learn, grow and connect," said Tonya McNeal-Weary, Founder and Executive Director of MAFE. "Our mission is to provide women entrepreneurs with actionable strategies they can implement immediately in growing their business," McNeal-Weary added.
This year's speakers include Randy Rubin, Co-Founder & Chairman of Crypton LLC; Camille Jamerson, CEO of CDJ & Associates; Marja Norris, Entrepreneur and International Best Selling wcj Author; Alison Vaughn, Founder & CEO of Jackets for Jobs, Inc.; Pam Perry, PR Coach & Social Media Expert; Amelia "Mimi" Brown, Founder of AMP UP Success; Veronica Bosgraaf, Founder of Pure Bar; Luisa Recchia, Certified Coach & Business Trainer; Lesley Delgado, President of Strategic Recruiting Services LLC; Dr. Sherri Henderson, Founder & President of Global Business Development Firm; Gwen Jimmere, Founder & CEO of Naturalicious;
This premier event will not only unite the most powerful women business owners and entrepreneurs in the region but will also showcase their great achievements. Female entrepreneurs, whether budding or experienced, will have a unique opportunity to expand their professional network, draw on the experience and know-how of successful women entrepreneurs, and learn what it takes to stay thriving.
For more information and to register, visit http://www.mafedetroit.org/
About MAFE
Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs (MAFE) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting and promoting the economic growth and advancement of women business owners in Michigan through advocacy, entrepreneurial training and leadership development.
Media Contact
Tonya McNeal-Weary
Executive Director
(844) 490-6233
***@mafedetroit.org
