Local Women's Association to Host the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference

Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs will host the 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference to recognize and celebrate women business owners in Michigan

-- Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs (MAFE), a Detroit-based non-profit organization supporting women entrepreneurs, will host theon Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm at the University of Michigan Detroit Center located at 3663 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.The 2017 Women Entrepreneurs Conference is a full-day business conference that brings together some of Michigan's most influential business experts and entrepreneurs to educate, inspire, connect and celebrate women in business.The conference will feature rich content from high-level speakers, an interactive panel discussion with successful female entrepreneurs, the, and the opportunity to connect and network with amazing women business owners from across the state."We are excited to provide a forum where women entrepreneurs can come together to learn, grow and connect," said Tonya McNeal-Weary, Founder and Executive Director of MAFE. "Our mission is to provide women entrepreneurs with actionable strategies they can implement immediately in growing their business," McNeal-Weary added.This year's speakers include, Co-Founder & Chairman of Crypton LLC;, CEO of CDJ & Associates;, Entrepreneur and International Best Selling wcj Author;, Founder & CEO of Jackets for Jobs, Inc.;, PR Coach & Social Media Expert;, Founder of AMP UP Success;, Founder of Pure Bar;, Certified Coach & Business Trainer;, President of Strategic Recruiting Services LLC;, Founder & President of Global Business Development Firm;, Founder & CEO of Naturalicious;and, Founder of Project D.R.E.A.M.This premier event will not only unite the most powerful women business owners and entrepreneurs in the region but will also showcase their great achievements. Female entrepreneurs, whether budding or experienced, will have a unique opportunity to expand their professional network, draw on the experience and know-how of successful women entrepreneurs, and learn what it takes to stay thriving.For more information and to register, visit http://www.mafedetroit.org/ weconference Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs (MAFE) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting and promoting the economic growth and advancement of women business owners in Michigan through advocacy, entrepreneurial training and leadership development.