Documentary to expose bias hiring practices from American employers
The documentary 'APPLY NOW: School of Hard Knocks' has a new name and new aim. The name? - 'title sEVEN'. The aim? - Make sure the amendment in The Civil Rights Act of 1964 by the same name, is upheld.
With this film, all of these things happened but for the good. The film's original title was based on the idea that, persons without 4 year degrees have a history of being discriminated against during the job search process. It's goal was to show audiences various stories from applicants who had comparable experience to those with bachelor's degrees and see how they navigate the road from unemployment to employed. As development of the film began, the filmmakers saw the idea grow into much more.
The film's new aim is still focused on discrimination that certain applicants face, but the scope has widen. The name of this film is now 'title sEVEN' and is based on the amendment within The Civil Rights Act of 1964. It states that employers may not discriminate based on religion, gender, national origin color, or race. The populations that will now be highlighted include Women, Veterans, Older Workers, Muslims, Transgenders, the Disabled, and Minorities.
At its core, the filmmakers believe that everyone should be judged equally when it comes to employment. If you have the experience and skills to do the job, then that should be the only determining wcj factor. Whether that's a person without a 4 year degree or persons from the above mentioned populations. In order to make this film as accurate as possible, the filmmakers enlisted the help of such government agencies as EEOC, Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, OFCCP and advocacy groups like AARP, AAUW, NUL, NCLR, LA LGBT CENTER, National Organization on Disability and CAIR,.
The support from these groups has been overwhelming. Many of them have said "We're glad this issue will be brought to a large media platform". The documentary is in series format and the first film ('title sEVEN: Chapter 1') of the series recently wrapped. It will focus on the Older Worker's journey and the issues they run into from being 50+. Everything from their resume, to the application, and even the interview has hurdles this group has to face.
'title sEVEN' is being produced by documentarian Brandon W. Ross ('Before We Were Kings', 'AUM: You Are What you Drink' under his production banner, Ross Moving Pictures. If you like to learn more about this project, then check out their recently launched Kickstarter page at http://bit.ly/
Brandon W. Ross
Brandon W. Ross
