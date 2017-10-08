 
News By Tag
* Documentary
* Movie
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Documentary to expose bias hiring practices from American employers

The documentary 'APPLY NOW: School of Hard Knocks' has a new name and new aim. The name? - 'title sEVEN'. The aim? - Make sure the amendment in The Civil Rights Act of 1964 by the same name, is upheld.
 
 
Social Banners_original_2
Social Banners_original_2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Documentary
* Movie
* Film

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

LOS ANGELES - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Documentaries are a unique medium to tell a story. They are journalistic by nature, but along with showing an unbiased look about a particular subject, filmmakers are also tasked with captivating the audience with video and audio. Many times, the film changes due to many reasons, including interviewees not being available, access is denied or the filmmakers have discovered a more compelling way to tell the story.

With this film, all of these things happened but for the good. The film's original title was based on the idea that, persons without 4 year degrees have a history of being discriminated against during the job search process. It's goal was to show audiences various stories from applicants who had comparable experience to those with bachelor's degrees and see how they navigate the road from unemployment to employed. As development of the film began, the filmmakers saw the idea grow into much more.

The film's new aim is still focused on discrimination that certain applicants face, but the scope has widen. The name of this film is now 'title sEVEN' and is based on the amendment within The Civil Rights Act of 1964. It states that employers may not discriminate based on religion, gender, national origin color, or race. The populations that will now be highlighted include Women, Veterans, Older Workers, Muslims, Transgenders, the Disabled, and Minorities.

At its core, the filmmakers believe that everyone should be judged equally when it comes to employment. If you have the experience and skills to do the job, then that should be the only determining wcj factor. Whether that's a person without a 4 year degree or persons from the above mentioned populations. In order to make this film as accurate as possible, the filmmakers enlisted the help of such government agencies as EEOC, Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, OFCCP and advocacy groups like AARP, AAUW, NUL, NCLR, LA LGBT CENTER, National Organization on Disability and CAIR,.

The support from these groups has been overwhelming. Many of them have said "We're glad this issue will be brought to a large media platform". The documentary is in series format and the first film ('title sEVEN: Chapter 1') of the series recently wrapped. It will focus on the Older Worker's journey and the issues they run into from being 50+. Everything from their resume, to the application, and even the interview has hurdles this group has to face.

'title sEVEN' is being produced by documentarian Brandon W. Ross ('Before We Were Kings', 'AUM: You Are What you Drink' under his production banner, Ross Moving Pictures. If you like to learn more about this project, then check out their recently launched Kickstarter page at http://bit.ly/Kickstarter_title7

Contact
Brandon W. Ross
***@rossmovingpictures.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rossmovingpictures.com
Posted By:***@rossmovingpictures.com Email Verified
Tags:Documentary, Movie, Film
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ross Moving Pictures News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share